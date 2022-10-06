DANBURY— Michael Homann has been selected to be Danbury ISD’s next superintendent after trustees named him the lone finalist.
“Mr. Homann will bring leadership and expertise in managing the finances of our district along with a passion for educating children that we believe will propel Danbury ISD to the forefront of schools in Brazoria County,” Board President Cody Corbell said.
Homann has spent the last three years as superintendent of Pettus ISD, a district of about 375 students in Bee County near Victoria. It received a B from the Texas Education Agency in the most recent ratings.
Chosen from a pool of 20 applicants, Homann’s experience working in school districts ranging from 380 to more than 6,000 students means that he understands the unique challenges of a small school but also brings the depth of knowledge from working in a larger area, Corbell said.
Danbury’s size played a role in Homann’s decision and the welcoming presence of the community sealed the deal for him, he said.
“The school district has high marks and it’s rated very highly,” Hooman said. “As we drove through it and looked around, the community seems very welcoming for all purposes. It seems like it would be a very good place to come make our home.”
He wants to familiarize himself with the community and will open his arms to serve the school, Homann said.
The state mandates a 21-day waiting period before a finalist can officially be hired, during which time either side can back out without consequence. The board plans to finalize it selection when it meets Oct. 24.
Homann’s start date has not yet been determined.
Montgomery supports the board’s decision as she prepares to transition back into retirement.
“I feel so good and so confident about turning this district over to Mike Homann. I think he will do great things,” Montgomery said.
