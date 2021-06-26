Members of the Brazoria City Council will discuss and consider action on the 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets during a special meeting. They’ll also consider approving replacing the city hall HVAC system.
Brazoria City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
