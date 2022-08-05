ANGLETON — Seniors citizens who support Angleton ISD received golden treatment at a breakfast in their honor Thursday.
The Golden Cat Breakfast awards door prizes and a golden pass for each senior citizen to attend any school event for free, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“To honor our senior citizens in the community, we wanted to recognize them,” Edwards said. “We provide a breakfast for them and we give them a pass to all of our school events that they can get into all year long — to football games, musicals, concerts, whatever they want to go to. They get to go for free just to say thank-you for the continuous support they’ve given to our school.”
The outreach to senior citizens helps the district maintain its relationship with the community it serves, he said.
“Our focus is on the kids and parents and what businesses need, but we don’t remember people who live in the community and our elderly, and we want to make sure we recognize them as well,” he said.
Barbara Meadows graduated from Angleton in 1960 and still to support the district through family involvement, she said.
“We always come to this breakfast and always enjoy it and get to see old friends and retired teachers,” the Angleton resident said. “With my sister being a retired teacher from here, she keeps me coming back, and we see a lot of people she worked with at Northside.”
Meadows’ sister, Phyllis Gerdes, graduated in 1965 and maintains her Angleton pride even after 18 years of retirement from the district.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing, being out. Everyone is so cheerful and it’s nice to be remembered and appreciated at this stage of our lives, and it’s a great breakfast,” Gerdes said. “This is who I am. I have purple blood. It’s wonderful.”
Gerdes began attending Angleton schools when she enrolled at Northside elementary for second grade, she said.
“One of my best friends was in second grade with me. She’s still in town and we’re still very close so there is just lots of history here,” she said. “My daughter went to school there and my grandkids, and I taught first grade there for most of my teaching career.”
Another former Wildcat, Debbie Knapp of Angleton, continues to attend for the school pride, she said.
“I was a former Wildcat cheerleader myself when I was in high school, and I like to be supportive of all the teachers that were so good to my kids when my kids came through the school system,” Knapp said.
Knapp, who graduated in 1964, hopes to use her Golden Cat priveleges to keep up with the high school teams, she said.
“I came to get a Golden Cat card,” she said. “I wanted to come to see friends and to get the pass.”
During the breakfast, Knapp won a $25 Home Depot gift card and Mary Bickery of Angleton won a UTMB bag full of items, she said.
It was Bickery’s first time attending the breakfast. She has grandchildren in the district and two grandsons who play football, Bickery said.
“I got one monthly gift certificate to the wellness center. There is a cup, a T-shirt, a fanny pack and a few other things,” she said. “I was ready to come out and do something different and to come and get a Golden card. I had heard about them, but I’ve never really used it.”
Josie Damion of Angleton attended Thursday because of family, she said.
“Being around friends and meeting new people and the breakfast, it’s great they do this for us,” she said. “I think this is like my third time here. I’m originally from the area and my grandchildren went to school here.
Sponsors of the event included UTMB, which provided information about senior citizen health.
“We are huge proponents of our community’s health and we know our senior community needs to know what is available for them,” said Tonya Visor, who coordinates community engagement for UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus. “They don’t have to go too far from home because some don’t like to travel too far from home for health care. We must keep them informed in the community.”
