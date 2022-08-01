ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Historical Museum taught residents everything they needed to know about preserving pieces of history.
Curator Michael Bailey hosted "Do You Know Your Stuff?” a program in which he went into detail about preservation procedures such as digitalization and how paper, photographs, and textiles could be damaged through time.
“How do we preserve materials, textiles, photographs, what you can and can’t do about some of the bad things that happen like insects, light, people, or just time, most everything has its own means of self destruction” Bailey said. “When you look in a museum, and take a look at most of our pictures, they’re most likely a reproduction. So that way materials aren’t lost or damaged, once we digitize, we can reproduce them and theoretically never have to pull them out of the system again.”
A large portion of those attending the program are family archivists working to preserve materials and documents from their family. Bailey offered quite a few resources and handouts to the attendants and also spoke about the way the museum works to preserve materials. But his main point through the program was the importance of digitalization and reproduction that will help preserve materials in the long run.
“I was interested in the preservation information because I have lots of documents that I got when I was doing genealogy research on my family, and I did what Michael suggested about scanning things because he helped scan almost everything and make CDs for my cousins to share,” attendant Minnette Shipley said. “I just wanted to make sure I've done things correctly. With this program and all these handouts they reassured me that I'm going in the right direction.”
As time goes on, the technology available to digitize and preserve materials such as photos and papers enhances, according to Bailey. He hosts informative programs like this throughout the years to keep information up to date.
“I saw the program a few years ago and I learned a bunch of stuff there but things are changing, and so I just wanted to kind of get any current information. I have tons of pictures and papers that I want to preserve,” family archivist Cynthia Kethley said.
For more information on preservation contact the Brazoria County Historical Museum at 979-864-1208
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
