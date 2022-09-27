IOWA COLONY — Leaders of the rapidly growing city opted to increase the tax rate and budget to improve employee wages and put more money toward public safety, council members said.
The property tax rate rose by about three cents to 51.923 cents per $100 of appraised value, primarily with the intent of enhancing public safety, Iowa Colony City Councilwoman Arnetta Murray said. This compares to the current year’s rate of 48.92 cents.
“Crime is not stopping, so we’re trying to get our officers paid for,” Murray said. “They’re moving on fast because of their salary, and we had people on staff that didn’t have insurance, and all of those factors went into play.”
The approved tax rate, which council approved along with the budget Sept. 19, is above the city’s no-new revenue rate of 47.69 cents. The voter approval rate was $1.17 cents.
“The rate was highlighted to bring livable wages to our city staff, yet no mention of what our city manager makes in that mix,” Councilman McLean Barnett said.
The budget of $8.4 million saw its biggest increase go to the police department, which will receive $744,690 compared to the current $660,377.
“A large portion was for the police officers that brings us up to a minimum salary that we hope is attractive to officers looking to make a change to a developing community and grow with it,” Barnett said. “The rest of the increase was for the rest of city staff, a better benefits package, an increase for our retirees and a boost in a few areas throughout the budget.”
With the growth ‘the city is experiencing, there is a need for increased safety, Murray said.
“My focus on the budget was our police,” she said. “We realized we were losing them, and they were leaving because of the pay. I have also prided myself on public safety because that is vital to me.”
The Parks and Recreation budget saw an increase from $142,000 this year to $162,000 in the adopted budget, with most of the change going to contracted services.
“We have money earmarked for road repair, but the city is waiting for the county to do their 2 miles of roads before we do ours,” Barnett said. “I believe we are going on almost two years of waiting for an already busy county to catch up on their projects.”
In other business, the council approved a housing development agreement with Castlerock for property north of Dubuque Parkway and west of Highway 288.
“We’re trying to get that development,” Murray said. “Two things will keep our tax rate low — development and business coming in. We’re trying to get more houses. We are the fastest-growing city in Brazoria County.”
Although Barnett sees the growth in the city, he decided not to vote for the proposed development because the area is significantly flood-prone, he said.
“The developer said a large area is unusable due to this issue,” Barnett said. “They will raise the land and divert excess water to 288 and surrounding ETJ and rural city residents, regardless of how best they plan. This has happened several times in Sterling Lakes, where I live, and I expect it to continue to happen as more developments come to Iowa Colony and build within our rural community.”
The development is expected to bring in hundreds of new homes, and with that, Barnett hopes Castlerock can remediate the potential flooding, he said.
“I welcome anyone who wants to come to Iowa Colony and live here,” he said. “I worry that we have had a lot of flooding issues in our area. I hope these developers prove my concerns to be unfounded for future residents and those who have made this area their home for years, if not decades.”
The police department will pursue a grant to get new bulletproof shields with council’s blessing.
“This would be for a rapid response to a mass casualty event where vests alone will not suffice,” Barnett said. “For example, an active shooter at a school could use these shields. This is not a ‘militarization’ of our police, but instead giving them specific tools for specific responses that are unfortunately needed in the times we live in today.”
