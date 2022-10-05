It may have just been a coincidence “It Takes Two” played on the loudspeaker at Brazosport College’s inaugural National Night Out event. The song matched the spirit of the event, which is to build a bridge between the community and first responders.
The college believed it was important to introduce its police department to residents, prompting its participation in the statewide community-building exercise Tuesday night.
“I think that this kind of event all boils down to the most important things in life, which are relationships,” Brazosport College President Vincent Solis said. “I think that what this allows us to do is be really good partners to our community. It allows our community members to put a face to a name. They see our officers in uniform, and it’s just a really good way to enhance the relationship between our law enforcement community and the people that we serve.”
That mindset prevailed at National Night Out activities across Southern Brazoria County. Freeport, Richwood and West Columbia were among the other communities hosting official events.
Crime Prevention Officer Brandy Pennington was the organizer for Brazosport College’s effort. The main purpose of the night was to create a dialogue between community members and law enforcement that’s more positive, she said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times when police interact with people, it might be negative,” Pennington said. “Whether it’s a stop or whether they got a call or whatever the case is — I like positive interaction because we are just like everybody else, and we’re just doing our job that’s sometimes not always fun. All the officers here love giving back to the community.”
David Peters attended the event with his family. They’re new to the area and he thought it would provide his children positive interactions with law enforcement, he said.
“They gotta know they can trust the police,” Peters said. “Some of the stories you see on TV, you don’t want them to have that as the only perception, because national media likes to cover in one way and we like them to see every side.”
Alexis Rios, whose husband is a student on campus, came out with her baby and 3-year-old daughter to take advantage of a fun night for the kids, but also as a way to get her kids familiar with law enforcement, she said.
“It’ll make her feel safer. It’ll make us feel safer, especially for going here,” Rios said.
FREEPORT
Officers grilled hot dogs and the smell of salty, buttered popcorn and echoes from loud music wafted from the Freeport Municipal Park bandstand as Freeport residents made the acquaintance of many first responders and civic organizations.
It was a ready-made coming out party for newly appointed Police Chief Jennifer Erlanson-Howell, who se hiring City Council approved just the night before.
City Manager Tim Kelty introduced her to the crowd and she mingled with residents in her civvies.
“It’s really exciting. The community has been so welcoming. The guys and girls at the police department, too,” Howell said.
Following council’s decision to hire her, she and her husband decided to stick around for their anniversary and make arrangements before going back to their home in Lacy Lakeview in Central Texas to tie up a few loose ends, she said. She had told the crowd she and her husband already visited the area several times a year to enjoy Surfside Beach, among other destinations.
“All of our clothes we packed this week were kind of beach attire clothes, more laid back since it was our vacation time. I said, ‘I’m not dressed for the occasion,’ but this is me,” she said.
Her swearing-in could come as early as the council meeting Oct. 17, she said.
Capt. Danny Gillchriest, who served as interim chief while the selection process took place and sought the position permanently, said he’s glad to get back to his duties and had good things to say about Howell.
“I’m ready to get back to my own stuff instead of wearing two hats,” Gillchriest said. “I think they made a good choice.”
While Howell served as a point of curiosity and the police fed the crowd, they were far from the only attractions for the locals. There were opportunities to register to vote and learn about groups who feed the hungry, help pay utility bills and protect against domestic violence.
The Freeport Fire Department’s lit-up truck was a highlight for youngsters looking to climb aboard a multi-ton piece of machinery.
Fire Chief Chris Motley said that he understood the impulse.
“I still climb on it today,” he said. He also added with a chuckle that the police like to get in the truck, too.
Meeting people from the community at the event was a positive experience, he said, both for the way it allows first responders to meet people from charitable organizations around town, but also providing a relaxed atmosphere that his job doesn’t typically afford.
“It’s always been a good turnout,” Motley said. “I visited a citizen here I hadn’t seen in probably a year and had a good conversation with him. But I’m not at his house making a call, either. It’s a good, positive note.”
RICHWOOD
Hundreds of cars surrounded Ellis Park as families came out for their kids to enjoy bounce houses, rock climbing walls, a train and a plethora of other inflatable games while they mingled with the city’s first responders.
Popcorn, hot dogs and drinks were supplied and served by Keep Richwood Beautiful Commission members.
Richwood resident Summer Lerma was influenced by her 8-year-old son, who dressed in a SWAT suit to come out to National Night Out.
He wants to be a police officer when he grows up and gets his influence from the video game “Roblox” and the TV show “Chicago PD.”
Richwood Police Chief Stephen Mayer was overwhelmed by the turnout.
“I was a little bit nervous about doing it on a weekday, especially on a school night, I didn’t know if anyone was gonna show up,” Mayer said.
Richwood’s first responders were joined by an aircraft from Memorial Hermann LifeFlight, which received a good bit of attention.
“Just to get out here and get in touch with the public and let them put their hands on the equipment and see the helicopter up close,” LifeFlight pilot Jason Franz said. “Most people just get a chance to see it flying through the sky and don’t get a chance to see it and sit in it and it’s always great for the kids.”
Hattie Escobdo’s grandson was excited to come to the event, for the inflatable rides and especially the rock-climbing wall.
She is the manager at Landing Apartments in Richwood and is friends with Richwood Police Officer Nadia Lugo, who encouraged her to come out.
“We want to reach out to kids; we want the kids to realize that we are the good guys,” Mayer said. “I love the idea that kids are running around right now that look at one of my officers or looking at me and say ‘I want to be like that.’”
WEST COLUMBIA
Neighborly bonding and police presence in the community were at the top of West Columbia resident Cynthia Baldridge’s list while at National Night Out, she said.
“I want to get to know the neighbors and get a picture of what’s going on in the city. We have so many new people walking the area, half the people I see I don’t even know,” Baldridge said. “I know the chief and I’m always expressing to him about patrolling the neighborhood and that officers show respect and kindness to the people.”
As the fire trucks made their grand entrance, sirens wailed and lights flashed as children at the near by playground stopped to watch.
Although the crowd at First Capitol Park was modest, Police Chief Paul Odin welcomed the few to hot dogs and conversation.
This gives people the ability to meet the officers in an environment that’s non-threatening, Odin said.
“The stuff we’ve been talking about with the residents is being out more visible in the neighborhoods and around the businesses, especially after they close,” Odin said. “We’ve already implicated that. Some of the things we’re trying to start up now are citizen police academy.”
This is an opportunity to spend quality time with the community and the people of West Columbia to hear their needs and concerns, Odin said.
Francis Heckler, who owns Harts Automotive, brought her employees out to demonstrate the importance of knowing the first responders in the community, she said.
“You can see the faces and get to know them. They brought their families and are here to answer questions if needed,” Heckler said. “We work hand in hand with the police department. We service all of their patrol vehicles, along with the fire department’s and some EMS, and they do a wonderful job with welfare checks and meet-and-greets.”
A National Night Out regular, Evelyn Lewis of West Columbia attended to meet with the first responders and her neighbors to find out who is who and keep the community spirit alive, she said.
“Since COVID, people have taken different positions,” Lewis said. “We’ve been coming for years; I think it’s important. That way we meet people and welcome them and that we support each other. We just want to show and spread the love.”
