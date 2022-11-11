Even after hanging up the uniform, the joy and meaning of military service never retires.
Air Force veteran Joseph E. Roberson, 84, grew up in Rosharon the son of small farmers who had a limited education and eight children. The struggles of his childhood and parents’ emphasis on education contributed to his success in the military, he said.
“They worked hard to give us the best they could so we would finish high school,” Roberson said. “My oldest sister was a teacher that was the first one from our local neighborhood area to go off to college.”
Roberson graduated from Marshall High in Angleton in 1957 and went on to attend Tuskegee University, formally Tuskegee Institute, the same year. His path to the Air Force began while still in high school, he said.
“I think my first exposure to military was my high school had a annual trip to Dallas to the (state) fair,” Roberson said. “What attracted me at the fair was they had a cutaway view of the jet engine, and I was always kind of mechanical-minded. I spent half a day looking at that engine, and thinking about it, trying to figure out how it worked. I did a pretty good understanding and that was led me to decide I wanted to go into the military and be an airplane mechanic.”
Attending Tuskegee on a football scholarship would allow him to enter the Air Force at a higher rank after he earned a college degree, he surmised.
“It was a very good experience,” Roberson said.
It was a small college in a segregated environment that led to close friendships and socialization, he said. He’s still in close contact with some of those friends to this day, Roberson said.
By the summer of 1962, Roberson had entered the Air Force and began training as a pilot, during which he moved up the ranks to lieutenant.
“It wasn’t so difficult learning how to fly by growing up on a farm operating equipment, and what have you, be mechanical,” Roberson said. “Part of it wasn’t that difficult. The main problem that I had was the academics part of learning how to fly. … I probably studied harder going through pilot training than I studied when I was going to college.”
He would marry his wife Irma around that time and they started a family. Their daughter would later give them four grandchildren.
But Roberson loved flying, and his wife understood that, he said.
“I was assigned on base in Orlando, Florida,” he said. “And I met my wife who was a school teacher in Kissimmee, Florida, which is south of Orlando, and we dated for about two years before we got married. So she was able to see the lifestyle of my job, my chosen profession or what have you. So when we got married, she was very supportive and encouraging and so it wasn’t difficult dealing with that.”
He would serve in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and while he didn’t engage in combat, his flights took him over the areas seeing heavy fighting.
Roberson’s job was to provide what he described as essentially a flying gas station..
“We were fueled by the airplane, but not during an area where you were being shot at,” he said. “So from that standpoint, it was not a scary situation.”
He’s always been adventurous and dreamed of flying fighter planes, Roberson said. He kept putting in applications for fighter pilot assignments and kept being told no, he said.
Eventually, he got to fly an FB-111 fighter bomber, which is a high-performance airplane. That opportunity surprised him, he said, given African Americans weren’t often given such chances.
“I was the only Black pilot on our military base,” he said. “We had enlisted people, but I was the only Black officer and the only pilot there for the first three or four years.”
Promoted to major by 1973, Roberson went back to school to get his master’s degree in counseling and guidance. His duties would include training 100 to 150 cadets as an air commander.
He retired in 1978 as a lieutenant colonel.
Roberson entered retirement happily, ready to give more time to his family, he said. They settled in California and he attained his real estate license and was a tax preparer for 20 years.
He retired from there in 2012, and since that time, his primary responsibility is being a chauffeur and a taxi for his granddaughter to and from school, Roberson said.
More than 40 years after leaving the service, Roberson believes the military built the foundation for the life he has enjoyed, he said.
“I spent 22 years in the Air Force. I had some very rewarding and challenging assignments in the Air Force,” Roberson said. “I feel that I made a contribution to the country. I was very fortunate to be able to become a pilot. To fly airplanes is something I enjoy doing, and is something I still dream about now. I look up in the air every time I hear an airplane.”
