Sweeny man charged with felony DWI

A 33-year-old man with a Sweeny address face a felony driving while intoxicated charge due to being the third or more such incident, authorities said.

Kerron Ward was in the northbound lane of FM 1495 on the Pine Street Bridge just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

“A call came because a car was in the northbound lane, damaged,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “They conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed, and was taken for a blood draw kit.”

Ward has been released on $50,000 bond.

Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.

