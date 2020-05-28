Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Virtual Speed Networking: 5:30 to 7 p.m. $20 per person. Includes a Fiesta Box with vouchers for margarita from Chilis, chips and salsa from La Casona, cup from Southern Spirits Events, free taco coupon from Lunacy Taco Shack, raffle ticket for a vintage cooler and more. Hosted by Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call Nina at 979-849-6443.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Donor Coach outside Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1 office, 1432 Highland Park Drive, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper at sonjad@brazoria-county.com or 979-265-3953, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, sponsor code 3225BC02.
Swim lessons registration: 5 to 7 p.m. today at West Columbia City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Capitol Pool, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia. $40 for 3 years and older and discounted fee for each additional household child. Call 979-665-8824 or visit www.westcolumbiatx.org or West Columbia City Hall’s Facebook page.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Saturday
Pastor Appreciation Parade: 3 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 20928 CR 319, Brazoria. Celebrating Pastor L.C. Dews. Hosted by St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Call 979-964-3873.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.