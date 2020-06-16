ANGLETON — Freeport’s former city secretary will pay about $61,000 in restitution and serve five years of probation after pleading guilty to theft by misusing city credit cards, court documents show.
Ursula Reyes, 40, paid $30,000 when she pleaded guilty Monday morning, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty picked that money up to put it back in the city’s general fund, where it came from, he said.
If Reyes successfully completes her five years of probation as part of the deferred adjudication, she will not be convicted of the theft by a public servant charge, a second-degree felony. If she violates the probation, she could face two to 20 years in prison, Yenne said.
“It was important for us to try to get as much restitution and have her be facing the two to 20 … if she does not comply,” Yenne said.
There was a bigger problem in Freeport, starting with the “person at the top not conducting themselves correctly,” Yenne said, referring to former city manager Jeff Pynes who is serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty to theft of more than $230,000 from city accounts.
Pynes has a sentence review hearing Friday, which could allow him to get shock probation and be released from prison six months into his 10-year sentence, online records show.
Freeport had a “situational problem” with a lack of checks and balances, Yenne said. An investigation led to the arrest of Pynes, Reyes and former service center secretary Brittany Riggs, who is due in court June 29 on a state-jail felony theft by public servant charge.
“I am confident that to the best of our abilities, there was an appropriate investigation,” Yenne said. “With the checks and balances in place, we achieved criminal accountability.”
But there is a civil side of accountability, too, she said, which is why it is important local governments have open meetings.
“It is so very important for citizens to pay attention to what is on the agenda,” Yenne said.
Part of the accountability is having the professionalism, experience and appropriate data to make decisions for the city like how much to sell a piece of property for, she said.
Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass appreciates the hard work of the district attorney’s office and Yenne’s consideration of residents’ interests by demanding restitution, he said.
“We’re glad to have this behind us as we keep moving forward,” Bass said.
Council has put double and triple checks in place to account for city funds and expenditures in the best way possible, he said.
“Obviously. Freeport has really moved forward and is recovering,” Yenne said.
The city is building a foundation of checks and balances now that will create financial accountability, she said.
Reyes misused city credit cards from September 2015 to December 2017, according to her indictment. She spent the stolen money on driving school and dance lessons, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Reyes resigned as city secretary in August 2018, three days after investigators requested city credit card statements.
In addition to the $30,000 paid Friday, Reyes will pay $648.56 monthly until she pays the city $60,993.90 total, court documents state.
She will also have to complete 120 hours of community service and follow other probation terms, including abstaining from alcohol and being home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the documents state.
“It was important to get as much back for the city of Freeport (through restitution), and have accountability in the future,” Yenne said.
