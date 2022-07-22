FREEPORT — It is not uncommon for people to bring their neighbors food as comfort in times of grief and sorrow.
Jude Roberson, chief executive officer of Grace and Mercy, is looking to do just that, but on a large scale as she is collecting food donations for the town of Uvalde.
“My pantry is gathering items to feed the families in Uvalde. We just feel that it’s a needed project to serve the community,” Roberson said. “The families are already going through a tragic aspect over there, trying to mend a broken heart.”
She hopes the donations will provide the Uvalde community with one less thing to worry about and keep their food pantry shelves stocked.
“Even though there are other organizations that are filling in wherever they can, I believe the most important thing is to make sure — real sure — that families have enough food to take in and eat, especially when school is starting,” Roberson said.
She spoke to leadership at Uvalde’s food pantry and was told there was definitely a need for additional food, as most of their provisions come from San Antonio, a trip which is made only once per month.
“By the time the end of the month comes, the shelves are a little bare. We’re coming in right on time to make sure there is enough to take care of those families,” she said.
Grace and Mercy was formerly known as Hope for Tomorrow, a food pantry that has had various homes over the years and previously provided aid to tornado victims in Arkansas and hurricane survivors in Louisiana, among many others. Roberson says that the change came to her while making that run to Arkansas last year, as the two virtues are what allows her to provide for those in need.
“I changed the name from Hope for Tomorrow to Grace and Mercy and the reasoning why is because God has given us so much,” Roberson said. “I decided that’s what I’m going to do, I was going to call it that and every time I go out it’s nothing but grace and mercy, because I depend on the community to get me where I need to be.”
The donations are being collected at 2023 Skinner Street in Freeport and people can call Roberson at 979-230-8101 to schedule an appointment. She says a meeting will be taking place between herself and local church leaders on Monday for planning purposes and the donations will be hauled to Uvalde on August 13.
In addition to the pantry items, Roberson says she would also be appreciative if another truck could be lined up, in case donations exceed what they have already arranged for transport, and will also accept financial donations to cover the cost of fuel for the trip.
“So far I have two vehicles and a trailer,” Roberson said. “When I went to Arkansas, I barely had enough room on the 18-wheeler to get the items there and it was just amazing how the community came together and got everything that we needed.”
She said that local church officials and leaders were instrumental in making this project come to fruition.
