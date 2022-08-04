FREEPORT — The annual KidsFest in downtown Freeport will have some new twists this year, including a later start time and different attractions.
This year’s event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Freeport Memorial Park. City residency is not required to attend, and admission is free.
“It’s kind of a farewell to summer and a last hurrah before school starts,” Destinations Director LeAnn Strahan said. “We’re doing a nod to American Ninja Warrior or Wipe Out competition, with inflatable games, ax throwing, archery along with the usual waterslide, entertainment, free pizza, free hotdogs.”
Over the last five years of KidsFest, Freeport has made sure to have a variety of entertainment available so all kids can participate and enjoy the party with music and food included.
“We’ll have a few solo artists and live DJ and we’ll have free T-shirts thrown in,” Strahan said. “We try to have something for everyone. So we’ll have smaller inflatables and such for the little ones. We have a big water slide for bigger kids and a petting zoo as well.”
Families are welcome to the free event to enjoy time with one another before school starts, and kids of all ages are encouraged to attend.
“It is an amazing opportunity for kids to end the summer, and it always has an incredible turnout. It’s free for the kids here. And, you know, there’s just so much for them to do and have fun downtown doing it,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “I think it’s just an opportunity for people to come together in fellowship and celebrate the end of summer.”
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
