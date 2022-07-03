Brandon Luce, left, and Barrett Robison, who play Gaston and Lefou in the upcoming production of "Beauty and the Beast," perform for attendees at Saturday's Breakfast with Belle at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Cast member Makayah Rees welcomes attendees Saturday to Breakfast With Belle at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Danyel Robles and her daughter, Emma, enjoy the breakfast selection Saturday at Breakfast With Belle at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Camille Ford sits down to eat her breakfast Saturday at Breakfast With Belle at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Cast member Sam Blackmar sings "Human Again" during Breakfast With Belle on Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
Cast member Cullen Brooks as Lumiere sings "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast" during Breakfast With Belle on Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
CLUTE — With only 100 tickets available, Breakfast with Belle sold out within only a few days of its announcement. When guests arrived Saturday, they were treated to more than a meal with the "Beauty and the Beast" heroine.
Most of the major characters from the Brazosport Center Stages production, which opens Friday, serenaded the guests at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
“We are having a breakfast with Belle and all the characters — Belle, Cogsworth, Lumiere, Babette the Beast and Maurice and a few others — all come in and we are all serving breakfast to the lovely members of the community who have come to eat breakfast with Belle," cast member Madison Unger said. "There's gonna be a little bit of singing, a little bit of acting and a lot of good breakfast food.”
Many young girls dressed up in their Belle best and bows to match. Each received souvenir light-up roses and a chance to get pictures and autographs with the cast members in full costume. While eating breakfast, cast members sang the story’s most beloved songs and even acted out a scene from the production as a sneak peek for what is to come.
“We bought the ticket the day they announced it," said Andrea Guic, who brought her daughter, Sophie. "I love it. This is something our community needs. Now that people are going out again, it brings us back together. it brings us back to the way Lake Jackson and Brazoria County used to be — more close knit.”
The production of "Beauty and the Beast" has been in the works for several weeks, with almost 50 cast members and several artists and crew working behind the scenes to bring the famous story to life on the Freeport LNG stage. Breakfast with Belle served as a teaser for what the audience can expect when opening weekend comes.
“Come out. It's gonna be a lot of fun and it's gonna be hard work," Unger said. "It's gonna be a really big production, big set, big cast and costumes, big singing, dancing — everything's gonna be big; everything's gonna be fun. It's exciting.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and July 15-16, and 2:30 p.m. July 10 and 17. Tickets are $16 for students and $22 for adults. Opening night and the first Sunday matinee have limited tickets remaining. For reservations, visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
