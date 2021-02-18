LAKE JACKSON
The Lake Jackson Recreation Center, staffed by the Salvation Army of Freeport, took care of more than 52 people Tuesday morning. More people started arriving Wednesday morning.
“The number’s still climbing,” Salvation Army Capt. Justin Vincent said. “We may get 60 or 70 in this evening.”
While they initially did not have power, Wednesday morning, the lights were on and the heat was running. The power came back on late Tuesday night and went off at 2 a.m. and then came back on, so it’s still been touch-and-go, Vincent said.
“Things are getting a little bit desperate here — people are going a lot longer without power and water and things,” Vincent said. “Now that we have access to … social media and things like that, we’re going to try to push some more out as far as needs, but also, people just don’t know that we’re here.”
In half of the gymnasium, about 40 cots are set up for people, with capacity for more, he said.
The Salvation Army is also partnering with the SPCA, which had all of their animals adopted out earlier in the year, Vincent said. They’ve been able to donate kennels, dog food and other supplies to the warming center, and people can bring pets, he said.
“So far we’ve saved two wonderful pups, and a cat and a rabbit, I think,” Vincent said. “Our main effort is to feed, shelter, keep people warm and hydrate, and then we move on to other things like making sure they have hygiene.”
Racquetball courts are serving as family housing units, and sisters Monica Legendre and Michaelle Martinez are staying in one room with their family members.
“We live in Freeport and our power has been out since that first night,” Legendre said. “So we went to our brother’s house in Brazoria and his power was out also, and so then we ended up at our friend’s house … in Clute that had power, and we were great for one day and then he lost power at midnight that day. So that was two days ago.”
Their water froze at the house and a pipe broke in the backyard, Legendre said. There were no hotels available close by, Martinez said.
When Legendre saw news of the warming center being open, she and Martinez drove over to check it out.
“It was so dark, we thought it was closed,” she said. “But we ended up driving into the parking lot anyway and saw some people … it was warmer in here than it was at the house.”
There are 10 of them staying, plus a couple of dogs and a bird they were leaving Wednesday morning to pick up, she said.
“We’re so thankful,” Legendre said.
The most interesting thing is once people have been able to get warm, eat something, hydrate and shower, they are turning around to cater to the needs of others coming in, Vincent said.
“They’re really working for each other here,” he said.
Angel Cortez is one of those.
“I’ve been here since (Tuesday) night,” he said. “I was staying at my friend’s house in Freeport and he lost everything — the water busted, the electricity went out, and I had to help my friend.”
The staff has been taking good care of those staying at the center, and Cortez has given back by volunteering, he said.
“I stayed up volunteering … to feed everybody and help everybody,” he said.
The cities of Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson continue to partner to support the warming center, Vincent said.
Chicken Express and Panera Bread have also contributed food donations — meals and pastries, he said, and they won’t turn down those donations.
“It’s been really good to see there are some comforts people can have in the midst of all of this mess,” he said.
They have good access to food and plenty of water — bottled for drinking, and they’re boiling water for coffee and hot cocoa, Vincent said.
“The needs that we have, the things we really need, are things like linens, pillows, blankets, all that kind of stuff — we’re gonna be in pretty desperate need of probably tonight,” he said Wednesday morning. “Raincoats are something that is probably beneficial; we do have some coats that have been donated … the main concern is getting blankets and things like that.”
They need to be new, as well, because of COVID-19 concerns, he said.
“Getting things like those hand warmers — we ran out of those a couple of days ago and that just kind of keeps people warm and moving around,” he said. “We don’t need much of them anymore, but we have people going out and checking on their houses, going out and checking on their families.”
Donors have come to drop off bottled water and blankets, he said.
“We’ve had people bring sort of deli meat for sandwiches as well as bread — bread’s always something you can throw in a hot soup or something good,” he said. “We’ve even had a couple people bring pillows, blankets and some more coats and things like that. We leave those at the front door so if you come in and you don’t have a coat, we can get you a coat.”
The warming center is open 24 hours per day, and the Salvation Army will not close it because of capacity issues, he said.
“Based on our conversations with the city, they are doing everything they can to make sure that while there is a need here, that we are here,” Vincent said. “If we had to open another shelter or a bigger shelter, that’s what’s going to happen … the only reason we will close this space is if it’s no longer survivable because of heat problems.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.