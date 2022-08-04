ANGLETON
With a little more than two weeks until the start of school, Angleton ISD’s new Career Technology Education Center is days away from welcoming students into the facility.
Teachers are moving into the new center after patiently waiting since 2019, when voters approved a bond issue that included the $55 million facility. It came in $21,880 under budget, said Hanna Chalmers, communications leader for Angleton ISD.
“What you set it at when the bond starts, if the construction is done right, and project managers are on top of it, including the school district and architecture and construction — you’ll come under, without cutting corners,” she said.
“We are very excited. We have been planning for this for the last four to five years, and now it’s here,” CTE Director Roy Gardner said. “We’re extremely excited about opening up the new center. Everything about this excites me. We have a state-of-the-art facility here.”
The new building features different areas for learning, including a restaurant, nail salon, pet grooming station, health care classroom and other sectors for career paths students can pursue, Gardner said.
Shelby Lamb, who runs the cosmetology and barbering department, was preparing her classroom Monday.
“This helps us be less about classroom activity and more salon experience,” Lamb said. “It’s completely different. At the old one, I taught adults; at this one, I’m teaching teenagers, so it’s quite different. This is beautiful and state of the art. I have not seen something like this anywhere around us, so this is pretty neat.”
The room resembles a salon with a hair-washing and cutting station, manicure and pedicure area, and separate rooms for facials, she said.
“I believe by the time they’re seniors and get all their hours after they take their state exam, they’ll be able to work in a salon. There is no doubt about it,” Lamb said. “They can get their licenses and go straight to work. (What excites me) is that the kids will get a full license and degree with this. We have 25 stations to hold 25 kids each go-around.”
Other teachers preparing their spaces this week included Anna Buswell, who teaches health science.
“We work with kids who are interested in becoming health care providers. We have nursing interest, but sometimes we have imaging, physical therapy, surgeons, doctors,” she said. “In this building, I have my lab because we shared a lab that was half the size, and now each of us has our lab. This is X-ray and patient care tech; we have pharmacy tech and phlebotomy.”
With the additional space the new CTE center has given her, she can wash sheets and towels and has a shower to teach the students how to bathe patients using mannequins, Buswell said.
“There is much more potential; we can grow the program. Before, we were tapped on resources, but now those are available to us where we can give these kids opportunities they didn’t have before,” Buswell said. “It could mean that extra step into getting into that nursing program. Everyone has straight A’s when you apply for these programs, but having a certification gives you more of an advantage. “
Much of the equipment, such as beds, was donated by the Angleton Hospital District, Gardner said.
An aspect that business and retail management teacher Tena Sparks enjoys about the center is its proximity to other career departments, she said.
“This CTE center is amazing. It’s very high quality and high tech business-oriented,” Gardner said. “I think our students are going to enjoy seeing the capacity that they can implement business practices in and connecting with other operations like culinary and health care. Having everyone in a close capacity — we’re all in the same building — makes a big difference because it’s actually what a real-world business perspective would be, like a corporate environment within the building.”
In the previous building, she said, CTE teachers were all spread out, so it was hard for them to work as a team.
Jennifer Beacom, who teaches education in training, agreed the proximity and extra space were beneficial.
“I share kids with the other teachers,” she said. “One of my top kids is taking my level three class and wants to be a pediatrician, but it makes sense for her to finish their education to work with kids and babies. So this will be great to collaborate with her science class being so close. It’s nice to be close with all of the CTE teachers in one building because some kids will go to human services in other classes.”
Other career development classes the new CTE provides are culinary lessons with a full kitchen, criminal justice curriculum with a replica of a jail cell and a courtroom and engineering classes with access to a workroom right outside the classroom.
“This building is to keep going for the future in Career Technology and Education, not just what is happening today,” Chalmers said. “I am always blown away by the equipment they have. We can grow into this building.”
