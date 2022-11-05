The Gulf Coast Rescue Squad in Brazoria County is an organization of volunteers who serve the community 24/7 without a lot of acclamation.
A group of fishermen helping fishermen formed the organization in 1964 using their own boats for rescue missions and emergency responses, President Tim Morrison said.
Their purpose is to assist, Morrison said.
“We’ve done a little bit of everything, from drowning recoveries to recovering some boats or flipped boats,” Vice President Will Blackstock said. “The hurricanes and the floods are a big thing that we activate and work closely with the county on. During Harvey, I bet we evacuated several thousand people.”
They assist with boat wrecks and have come across fatalities, Blackstock said.
When a call is made to the U.S. Coast Guard, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office or directly to the rescue squad, a rescue captain who is on-call for the shift will respond and dispatch volunteers to come together for the mission, Morrison said.
“A lot of times we carry the deputies or whoever out there to the scene, Blackstock said. “You can’t drive a patrol car in the middle of the bay, so if there’s a boat wreck or an accident or something that the sheriff’s office or somebody needs to get to, we’ll give them the ride out there or whatever they need.”
They don’t work outside the jetties. Everything they do is on the bay, Intracoastal Waterway and little rivers.
“Probably 80 to 90 percent of our calls come through the sheriff’s department,” Blackstock said. “They’re stuck, they’re lost, their boat won’t start or whatever it may be. They call us and then we go through that process of getting the crew together and heading out to get them.”
In the beginning, crews had to rely on public radio bands used on boats that reached the Coast Guard channel. Now, they have an app that helps with dispatching volunteers and gives coordinates, and the person in need’s name and phone number so they can communicate with them.
“We don’t go out alone. We made that rule a long time ago and it’s in our bylaws,” Morrison said. “You’ve got to have at least two members to go.”
There have been some tough recoveries, including those with drowning victims, Blackstock said.
“But that also is to me a good thing because you’re able to provide that closure or something for the family,” he said. “And if somebody’s been missing for a few days, or they drowned in San Luis Pass — it’s really hard — but we’re able to get out there and help and if we can recover a body then we’ve provided that back to the family that they are able to find their loved one to get some closure on that incident. But those are the hardest costs to me.”
Volunteers are so focused on doing the call and getting it done, sometimes it’s not until things slow down that they get the chance to process or think back on it,” Blackstock said.
It takes a special kind of person to be a rescue squad volunteer, he said.
I think you’ll find that a lot of our members are like that,” Blackstock said. “They’re involved in a fire department or law enforcement or it’s just, we’re all drawn to serve and to help people…There’s no money in it. We’re not here to get paid. We’re here to help folks.”
There has to be a commitment to help the community. There are lifetime members on the board who guide the younger guys, Morrison said.
“It’s kind of it’s hard as I don’t know how to say it, but it’s almost selfish, that’s not the right word, but it makes me feel good to be able to go out and help somebody when they need it,” Blackstock said. “To know that we’re here if something goes wrong. … There’s folks willing to crawl out of their bed at two o’clock in the morning and come out there to help you and that’s our members.”
They are funded solely through donations and fundraisers, Morrison said.
What they want the community to know most of all is:
“We’re here for you. We’re here. We always need members and volunteers,” Blackstock said.
