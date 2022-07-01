ANGLETON — New guidelines adopted for tax abatements adopted this week by Brazoria County commissioners concern local industry leaders, who fear they will hurt the companies’ ability to win big projects.
County leaders say that fear is unfounded, though, and they will continue to support maximum abatements for industrial expansion.
Commissioners voted 3-2 during their meeting Tuesday to add a sliding scale of tax breaks to the abatement policy as part of their required biennial review. The scale assigns variable percentages of property tax forgiveness and eligible years based on the amount being invested and other factors.
For instance, Tier 1 would cover projects of $1 million to $100 million and come with a suggested seven-year abatement, with 100 percent abated the first two years, 80 percent the next two and 70 percent the final three years. Tier 5, the highest level at projects worth more than $1 billion, would be the maximum allowed 10 years, the first half at 100 percent and the second half at 80 percent.
The reason for the change, supporters on the court said, is to provide more reasonable expectations for lesser projects. Developers apply expecting to get the maximum abatement when their project might not merit one, Pct. 2 Commissioner Ryan Cade said.
“Every deal is different,” Cade said. “Some come with more capital, some come with more jobs, some comes in different areas that may lead to economic development even more. … We shouldn’t be carte blanche 100 percent regardless the size of the job.”
Cade, Pct. 3 Commissioner Stacy Adams and Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder, who voted in favor of adding the graduated scale for abatements, all emphasized the tiers are a guideline and not a firm policy.
The departure from firm abatements concerns local industry, according to a letter sent by the Brazoria county Petrochemical Council to commissioners. Not being guaranteed full abatements could send prospective projects elsewhere, the letter argues.
Tax abatements with clear, consistent parameters are a key economic incentive for global corporate leadership to use when deciding the location of a new or expanded manufacturing facility in Brazoria County,” the letter reads. “Competition for manufacturing investment is on a global scale and everyone from Louisiana to Michigan and the Middle East to Canada is engaged.
“Making a business case for new projects to come here is already challenging due to factors such as being in an ozone nonattainment zone and water scarcity risk, to name a couple. Now, Chapter 313, a key incentive for our capital-intensive projects, will expire at the end of the year with no certainty in sight.”
The Texas Legislature declined to renew the Chapter 313 incentive, officially known as the Texas Economic Development Act, during its last session. It allows school districts to provide tax abatements for up to 10 years in exchange for projects and jobs being added to the district.
Local representatives of Dow Chemical, MeGlobal and BASF all declined to comment beyond the content of the letter.
Linder believes industry is unnecessarily worried, pointing to commissioners’ history of providing tax incentives for projects. It is more likely to affect lesser projects that comes to the county expecting a 100 percent abatement to be rubber-stamped, he said.
“As far as me and the court, we’re still very supportive of industry as we’ve always been,” he said. “My thoughts on this clearly are that we need to judge each project — and I’m not against abatements; if it’s good for the county, if it’s good to give up a little to get them here, then I’m in favor.
“I don’t think it should be a rubber stamp. I think we should judge each project on its merit, on its risk, maybe a little past history in other areas they have operated, what type of company they are … if it doesn’t meet the criteria, it shouldn’t get 100 percent.”
Both Cade and Linder specifically pointed to industrial projects, saying they should not expect anything to change under the new guidelines.
“I spoke with many of our industry partners over the last week and I told them I do support a graduated scale,” Cade said. “I told our industrial partners the projects they’ve brought to us in the past, I would continue to support for maximum abatements.”
Linder mentioned investments such as the solar energy fields that might have to lower their expectations because while they bring high-dollar projects, few if any permanent jobs and little community involvement come with it. Local industry, in contrast, creates plenty of jobs and is a strong community partner, he said.
“There’s a lot of boxes to check and local industry checks every one, and those are the ones I really want to support with 100 percent,” he said.
While that might be the case, the possibility of receiving lesser amounts could hurt the region’s chances, the petrochemical council’s letter states. That is why the county’s industrial partners preferred keeping the existing guidelines, it reads.
“Our industry is continually working to bring projects to this area and the current tax abatement guidelines have repeatedly given us an edge when we compete with other sites across the region and globally,” the letter states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.