Many community leaders expected reductions in sales tax revenues from the downturn in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some saw increased revenue instead.
City leaders still plan to reduce spending and be diligent heading into budget season despite this glimmer of hope.
Cities receives their June sales tax allocations from the state, which represent dollars spent in April. Of Texas’ 8.25 percent sales tax, the state receives 6.25 percent, the city receives 1.5 percent and the county gets the remaining half-percent. Payments to local governments lag for two months.
LAKE JACKSON
The city that has sales tax as its top revenue stream got a report as predicted. Lake Jackson registered a 21 percent decrease from sales tax in April of 2019, according to the comptroller.
April 2020’s payment was $734,974, compared to $926,648 last year.
City Manager Bill Yenne had predicted the significant drop for some time.
“We expected this and it’s not good,” Yenne said. “We are cutting back everywhere we can.”
Yenne believes the downward spiral will continue.
“I had anticipated a 20 percent decrease for each month for the rest of the year,” Yenne said. “I hope it’s not that bad. I will always be pessimistic on that side to control costs.”
The city instituted a hiring freeze for eight jobs, is preventing overtime pay and limiting work-related travel to cut costs, Yenne said.
“We are doing everything we can to stop extra spending,” Yenne said. “We are expecting $700,000 less than we anticipated at the beginning of the year.”
The city is also expecting to lose around $2.2 million in its operating budget, Yenne said.
FREEPORT
The city got a 25 percent increase in allocated sales tax revenue, which City Manager Tim Kelty said is misleading but still encouraging.
Freeport brought in $273,846.89 compared to last year’s $219,080.35, according to Comptroller data.
“It shows our current period collections were little less than last year,” Kelty said. “We had an audit correction last year that dropped it. It’s still good news and a good number.”
In the June 2019 report, Freeport had an $80,560 audit collection that took away from the net payment.
“It doesn’t necessarily give us a good indication of where things are going,” Kelty said. “I am happy we are receiving more money but it’s just not a good indicator.”
Freeport has been lucky not to have the economic turmoil most have endured during the pandemic, he said.
“The impact is less in Freeport than most places,” Kelty said. “Most taxes comes from smaller retails. We shouldn’t see the drop others have.”
BRAZORIA COUNTY
The county’s 28 percent increase in sales tax revenue in year-to-year was a “pleasant surprise” for County Judge Matt Sebesta, he said.
“I was not anticipating any increase,” Sebesta said. “I had no idea what the number going be, just thought it wouldn’t be an increase. All I can figure is people are spending a lot of money in grocery stores and everywhere right now.”
The judge does not know what to expect from future numbers, but was pleased with the report, he said.
“I’m not going get into predicting for the future,” Sebesta said. “It’s good to get some good news for us.”
County officials receiving $3,284,410 for June 2020 compared to the previous year’s $2,559,583, according to the Texas Comptroller data.
ANGLETON
City Manager Chris Whittaker praised local businesses and a supportive community for a 26 percent increase in sales tax revenue.
“I’m extremely proud of local business owners and how they were able to adapt and grow from this,” Whittaker said.
The city received a net payment of $404,805 this month compared to $317,905 last June, according to Texas Comptroller data.
Whittaker was expecting a steep decline and was surprised by the massive influx. For future results, Whittaker looks at vacationers as potential revenue sources.
“I think as we head in the tourism months, we hope we will recover from other revenues lost,” he said.
Angleton, like most other cities, has still lost revenue from the closing of city amenities such as the recreation center and the temporary utility bill freeze in March, Whittaker said.
