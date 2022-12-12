ANGLETON — The 50th anniversary of the Angleton Wildcat Band playing in the Rose Bowl Parade was just a kickoff point for a reunion that brought back dozens, if not hundreds, of members and faculty for the music program from the 1960s to today.
Foam-core displays surrounded the Angleton ISD History Center, running through the decades, highlighting the band’s progression and making special note of events like the 1973 Rose Bowl and its trip to New York to perform in the 1988 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Alumni discussed their memories, like housing University of Texas members and meeting their significant others.
“Joe Jasso — class of ’76 — came and asked if the Alumni Association would come and help with this, because it was the 50th anniversary and that was back in October. We picked the date, we found a perfect day, and we started work,” Alumni Association member and former journalism instructor Linda Winder said.
“Instead of just doing that one, we decided to do the whole band,” Jasso said. “We got a good turnout.”
For a day in mid-December, the wide swath of attendees — both students and band leaders — couldn’t have asked for better weather than what they received Saturday as many of them stood outside, enjoying the warm, sunny afternoon.
They included two of the male drum majors for Angleton, who discussed their student years, including Clyde Neal, the first of them in 1970. Jeff Gilbert was a drum major from 1977-79. Both stayed in the area and talked about their shared experiences.
“There’s lots of old and young former band members,” Neal said.
Winder and Alumni Association member Sue Neill are two key figures in the establishment of the Angleton ISD History Center in 2012, where many of those who came by were pouring through photos and mementos, or sitting through a compilation of decades worth of footage of the marching band’s best performances.
“We had no idea what we were going to do, or how we were going to do it, but this is how we ended up,” Neill said.
For a pair of bass clarinet players currently enrolled in the band, Deveyn Edge and Katelan Perry, there is a definite expectation this will not be the last reunion. They were flipping through photos in the History Center.
“There’s a lot of history, and whenever you look at it, we’re probably going to be in this hall sooner or later,” Edge said.
“It’s crazy to think about that 50 years later, there’s going to be people all around here and then we’re going to come back,” Perry said.
They performed for their peers, along with the rest of the band, and were excited to meet a few other people who’d specialized in their instrument of choice. They feel they’ll have good reason to return when the time comes.
“I like the memories that we make,” Perry said.
“I like the family aspect of it as well,” Edge added.
Those who came before obviously felt the same way.
