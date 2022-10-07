ANGLETON — Women might run the world, but they can also get run down in the process, a reality the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with UTMB Health, hopes to address through inspiration and empowerment.
The entities are hosting the Blossoming Reverie Conference, a program meant to rejuvenate and celebrate women from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Magnolia Manor at The Springs, 1950 CR 220 in Angleton. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
“The biggest thing that we wanted to do was to have a day that is focused on ladies and what we can do for ladies in our community, women in business and women with families,” Chamber President/CEO Michele Allison said.
Community leaders will provide their perspectives on issues important to women, including UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Administrator Beth Reimschissel and Patti Worfe, president and CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County Patti Worfe.
Also on the docket are Trish Thompson, ME Global’s public affairs manager, and founder of True to Life Ministries Meredith King.
The keynote speaker is Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber, whose district includes much of Brazoria County.
Topics on the table are women’s health, women in economic development, women in public relations and big industry and women in leadership
“We’re hoping that everybody can take away something from each of the speakers, but we feel that we have gotten a great group together where everybody will enjoy everybody’s speaking,” Allison said.
The goal is to leave women feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the world, she said.
“We’re hoping to bring in women from all walks of life — working moms, single moms, stay-at-home moms — really trying to touch every kind of woman who is out there, Chamber Vice President Blair Bugg said. “We all deal with different things, but really to just bring everyone together for a day and educate and empower, but really celebrate all that a woman can accomplish in today’s world.”
Tickets are $65 each and some table sponsorships are still available, Allison said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.