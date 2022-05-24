SURFSIDE BEACH — Acting without thinking is how heroes are made.
Surfside Beach Reserve Officer Robert Bosco didn’t hesitate when beachgoers told him about a man drowning, immediately jumping into action Sunday afternoon.
While patrolling the beach about 4:30 p.m. along Bluewater Highway, the beachgoers flagged him down to save a 25-year-old Houston man who had been pulled in by the riptide, Bosco said.
“While I was driving, three or four bystanders were waving at me, saying there was a man drowning and getting pulled out in the rip,” Bosco said. “I called for backup and EMS and then took off my non-essential gear and jumped in the water.”
A few bystanders jumped in after Bosco to assist him, and they swam about 75 yards out to bring the man to shore, where EMS took over, he said.
“The thought process going through my head was getting him to safety, get him out and make sure he’s alright,” Bosco said. “I am really grateful for the response of all units. It was definitely a group effort, along with the bystanders that jumped in there with me.”
Despite this being his first time performing this type of emergency service, Bosco said he received short water safety training through the department. That helped him in getting through the water, then into the rip and out of it to bring the man back to safety.
“I relied heavily on training that I was provided,” Bosco said. “You get in there and prepare yourself for the worst and hope for the best. This was something I needed to do and was part of my job description. I’m here to serve my community.”
Bosco hasn’t had any contact with the man he rescued after he got into the ambulance. He wished he would have gotten the man’s name and those of the bystanders who helped him, Bosco said.
The rescue is a really powerful act by an officer showing determination to do their job to protect life, liberty and property, Surfside Police Chief Robert Wood said.
“I’m really proud of how he responded to the call, proud of the fact he was able to save the man’s life. It’s one more good story out there of how officers are doing more than just pulling people over or writing tickets,” Wood said. “I am very proud of Officer Bosco. He did an amazing job, and I can’t wait to see the good things he’ll continue to do over the years.”
Wood awarded another additional reserve officer, Nate Williams, with the Medal of Valor last month after a man stabbed Williams in Houston when he intervened in a disturbance while off duty.
“As a police chief, I can honestly say that it is really rewarding to see the caliber of officers who we’re hiring here are on the level of heroism,” Wood said. “This is just a glimpse of what two of my guys have done, but I have 29 reserve officers that I believe would all do the same thing.”
