Today
Fort Velasco Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 30 at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Freeport. Visit www.freeport.tx.us or call 979-233-0066.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Brazoria Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Summer Reading Kick Off Event: 2 to 3 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Summer Reading Kickoff Party: 2 p.m. at Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Danbury Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Clute Summer Reading Club Kick Off Party: 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Ironmann Boot Camp Session: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 607 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free to public. Email ironmanna2022@gmail.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Sponsored by 95.7 The Spot and Gulf Coast Auto Park. Contact Kailey Holian at 713-422-6307 or kholian@gulfcoast.net or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Thursday
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Brazoria Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sweeny Balloon Wars: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King 979-665-5359.
Free Farmers Market: 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Fresh, healthy foods free to the community; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit website www.brazosportcares.org.
St. Thomas Food Pantry: 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Food Pantry, 415 S. Erskine St., Angleton. Drive-thru event. Free and open to the public. Variety of perishable and non-perishable items. Call 979-248-8535.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Lake Jackson Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Reptiles With Ruby: 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 6 p.m. at First Freeport United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Call 713-259-8114.
Friday
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Walkin’ the Line, a Johnny Cash tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Food trucks on site. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-415-2603 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Saturday
Summertime Sip, Shop & Stroll: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through West Columbia’s unique shops and historical sites. Call 979-345-3921.
Flag Retirement Ceremony: 10 a.m. flag drop-off, 2 p.m. ceremony at Abner Jackson Plantation Sugarmill, FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
St. John Church of Freeport grand opening: 1 p.m. at St. John Church of Freeport, 919 W. Fifth St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 346-315-5155.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 9 a.m. at Gravel Bar, 525 CR 330, Freeport. Call 713-594-4768.
Fun, Fellowship and Food: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Fundraiser for National Association of Mental Illness. Call 979-297-2013
“I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean”: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Area Woodworkers: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library conference room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Duane Koch 979-236-0547.
Jurassic World VBS: 9 a.m. to noon at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Email info@myflc.com.
Splash Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Adult supervision required. Fun activities for all ages. Contact rgarrett@pbfcm.com.
Sweeny Family Movie Night: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contact us@bcfa.org.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
