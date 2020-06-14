After Laura McHale showed up to volunteer for Harvest for the Hungry one day, she didn't know she would soon become the volunteer coordinator and organize their biweekly events.
From 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, Harvest for the Hungry offers volunteer work at their nonprofit farm at 4302 FM 523 in Oyster Creek. More than half-dozen volunteers turned out, ranging from teenagers to adults in their 40s.
"The volunteer days started in March and I was one of the first folks that showed interest," McHale said. "I came out one Wednesday and now it's become a regular thing."
The outside activities allowed for a hiatus from the recent stay-at-home orders.
"We're getting more and more recurring volunteers that keep coming out because they like to be outside working," McHale said. "With the quarantine going on, it's a nice outlet and it's safe."
Since the property was purchased in November, most of the planting and building has been done by volunteers.
"The volunteers are the life line because we could not function with out them," founder David Huang said. "They do all the work needed to keep the trees and vegetable plants going. They do a little bit of everything."
Most of the volunteer work is very hands-on but requires no previous knowledge of farm work.
"In the beginning we were doing a lot of planting in the greenhouse and a lot of watering the fruit trees," McHale said. "We also do lots of weeding and mulching now."
Volunteer Michele Alves wanted to contribute her skills at the farm while also learning how to grow her own food.
"We're trying to grow some plants at home and this was an opportunity to learn how to do that," she said. "I'm here because it helps people, but I can also learn."
Alves has been to the farm multiple times to help out.
"It's amazing what the farm is doing," she said. "It relies on volunteers so it helps bring people together. Harvest for the Hungry is very unique and I have not seen similar things in this area before."
All residents are welcome to help volunteer, age or ability does not make a difference, Huang said.
"We've had children as young as one or two making holes in the ground to plant seeds; we love to see all age groups," he said. "People with physical disabilities can help with social media. The community is diverse and we encourage that here."
Harvest for the Hungry will soon allow economically disadvantaged residents to pick their own food and learn how to prepare it in their education center.
"We do not want to just give people a bag of fruit and vegetables, we want to make it an educational and equipping experience," Huang said. "The volunteers do all the work and make everything special."
Prospective volunteers should RSVP on the Facebook page or they can contact Huang at 936-577-5770, h4thtx@gmail.com or visit the website at harvestforthehungrytexas.org
