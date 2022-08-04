Dream Center needs more school supplies
Before the Brazoria County Dream Center’s annual Back to School Bash handed out its first backpack of supplies, Executive Director Terri Willis knows it will be hundreds short of what it needs.
“We’ve turned away about 1,000 kids, so what we can do is 1,200,” she said. “So what we’re doing is that we’re accepting the basic school supplies. If anyone has school items, we’re filling bags as that stuff comes in, and we’ll be able to hand stuff out on Monday from whatever is left over. So those bags will go to those folks who are in line on Monday.”
Although focusing on school supplies, socks and shoes are especially needed, she said, including boys sizes 1, 5.5 and 8.5 and girls sizes 5, 5.5 and 6.
“We’re seeing more kids than during Hurricane Harvey; we served a whole elementary then,” she said. “How can the county help me fill the gap and donate supplies so we can hand them out on Monday.”
Anyone who would like to make a last-minute donation can bring it to the center at 792 Brazosport Blvd. S.
Bridge work back on track
A bridge on FM 522 over the San Bernard River near Sweeny that closed in June is moving back toward being reopened.
The Texas Department of Transportation closed the span to accommodate slope repairs it said were necessary to maintain the long-term stability of the structure and road. Initially expected to take 30 days, delays likely will cause the work to take more than twice that.
“Our contractor star(ed) receiving and installing sheet piling this past week,” Brazoria Maintenance Section Supervisor Robert Etheredge said in an email to County Commissioner David Linder. “They have been actively working and will continue installing materials this week and for the duration of the project. This project had delays in the beginning because of materials, but that has been resolved at this point.”
Detours directing motorists to nearby roads, including Highway 35 to the north and Highway 36 to the west of the bridge, have been in place during construction.
Etheredge said he will update Linder weekly on the work’s progress until it is done.
Boat storage fire cause still under investigation
A rash of fires, including the wildfire Wednesday in Damon, stalled efforts of the Brazoria Countiy Fire Marshal’s Office to find the cause of the blaze that destroyed a storage building last week at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina in Demi-John.
Firefighters from eight departments were called to put down the fire that started just before 5 p.m. July 28. Most of the 32-unit building contained boats, Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
The investigation into the cause will resume in the upcoming days, he said.
“We do not have any updates on that,” Vela said. “We were following up on that today, but because we had this fire we had to take care of this fire before we could go back to there, and so therefore we don’t have any follow ups on that fire.”
