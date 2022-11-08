Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Sweeny Tween This Or That: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Faith & Fitness: 8 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Sweeny 402 N. Main St. Monday-Thursday; Free exercise class for women; no child care available. Call 979-548-5117.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Brazoswood Campus tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Superintendent Danny Massey will provide a tour and an update on Brazosport ISD for Lake Jackson Business Association luncheon; RSVP required. Lunch provided. Parking instructions and further details upon RSVP confirmation. Email LJBA77566@gmail.com.
Breakfast With Santa Registration: Event will be 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $5 admission; tickets required for each guest, including adults. Breakfast, Christmas crafts, play games and prizes. Limited spots available. Tickets available at ljhistory.org.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Thursday
Genealogy Research: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Irene Walters will do a presentation for beginner or experienced researchers. Call 979-415-2590.
Fall revival: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. “Encourage the Church” with Dr. Stanley Hillard of St. Luke Baptist Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. gmzchurch.org, 979-798-8362.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Adult Craft Gather Chalk Sign: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Adult Craft Wooden Decorations: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Teen Writers Group: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fish Fry Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. Call 979-236-3620.
Friday
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409
Veterans Day Parade: 9 a.m. gathering, 11 a.m. parade from Gazebo Park on FM 524 in Sweeny to Sweeny High School, where program follows at 1 p.m. Call 979-236-3248
Veterans Day Program: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW 22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300
Vet Fest: 6:30 p.m. at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
4th annual BBQ Cookoff: 4 p.m. at Arcola City Hall, 13222 Highway 6, Arcola. Food, music and fun for the entire family. Call 281-431-0606.
