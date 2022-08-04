DAMON — Gusty winds quickly spread a grass fire sparked by farm equipment Wednesday, consuming hundreds of acres and threatening multiple buildings, authorities said.
The fire started about 1 p.m. Wednesday along CR 18 off Highway 36 between West Columbia and Damon. Multiple departments responded to lend support and equipment, including firefighters from most West of the Brazos Departments and as far away as Manvel and Angleton.
A little more than 300 acres were consumed before the fire was brought under control in early evening, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“It was farm equipment that was working in the area that had a mechanical malfunction and that’s what started the fire,” Vela said.
Damon and Rosharon firefighters returned to the site later as hot spots continued to flare up.
Reports that several buildings were consumed in the fire did not turn out to be accurate; Vela said no buildings burned.
“No structures were damaged,” he said. “Several structures were threatened, but we were able to keep the fire out of those structures. A truck had burned up, and a hay baler, too.”
Motorists were encourage to avoid the area and first responders closed off CR 18. Texas Department of Transportation workers and law enforcement agencies directed traffic so it didn’t interfere with firefighting efforts.
Many drivers pulled off to the side of Highway 36 to take in all the emergency activity after spotting large black clouds, which could be seen from miles away.
With the heat index estimated at about 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon, conditions challenged fire crews.
“We treated five firefighters for heat exhaustion, but everyone is doing good,” Vela said.
Drought conditions around the county are resulting in frequent wildfires. While firefighters were struggling Wednesday afternoon to contain the fire off CR 18, another grass fire sparked in Iowa Colony.
Jason Perez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0151.
