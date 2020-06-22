OYSTER CREEK — The Acadia Landing subdivision's development is delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but City Council is still moving things along.
Council approved water and sewer engineering contracts on requests of the developer, Vernor Material and Equipment, at their meeting Thursday, Mayor Justin Mills said.
“We are just lining to have all our stuff together so when they ready to pull the trigger we can say ‘we are ready too,’” Mills said.
Vernor has decided to hold off on developments due to the COVID-19 spike throughout the state, City Attorney Laurence Boyd said.
The 60 home proposed subdivision is along Oyster Creek, across from park and commercial property, Mills said. Construction will start with the finalization of the contract agreement with 15 creek-side homes and a group of lakeside homes should be completed within three years.
The contracts will include a six-inch water line from the park side, a 10-inch water line from Tamanda Lane and a four-inch sewer line, Mills said.
Council also hired Julian Taylor III as the city's deputy attorney at their meeting Thursday. Boyd had recommended Taylor to the council for needed “manpower” in municipal courts.
“He has decades of experience at that and is very good at it,” Boyd said. “He is very well-read, he keeps up to date and I’m very enthused to have him. I highly recommend him.”
