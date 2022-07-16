LAKE JACKSON
Bill Yenne was one of the first to see his name in lights, but the city didn’t stop there in honoring a public servant by dedicating a Lake Jackson building or space in their honor.
Three other city facilities this year have been named for people connected to them — former Mayor Doris Williams efforts helped bring about the Lake Jackson Civic Center; retired city secretary Alice Rogers spend decades guiding City Council; and retired Police Chief P.C. Miller modernized the Lake Jackson Police Department.
The spate of namings was a bit of a domino effect after council voted to name Lake Jackson City Hall after retired city manager Bill Yenne in May 2021, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“I know the city hall was named after Mr. Yenne. He had been here for 39 years, and then I think the mayor had requested that it was probably time to recognize Mayor Williams for her efforts of getting the civic center here,” Mundo said. “I think once they named city hall, that probably triggered a conversation on the last two, trying to recognize them for their efforts.”
Following Yenne’s dedication was Rogers in September, when a plaque was placed in City Council chambers. A ceremony to rename it the Doris Williams Civic Center took place in February, and Miller’s name went up on the side of the police building in June.
Although allocating building names is not new for the city, the recent increase in ceremonies is about saluting the dedication of people to Lake Jackson, Mundo said.
“We’ve had a tradition of doing that for a long time. It’s just a way to recognize that we have a history of a lot of stability and long-term employees and council members that have served and contributed to the community,” he said. “I think it’s a way to recognize their contributions. Almost all of these individuals worked 30-plus years for the city and are associated with it. So it’s recognizing those accomplishments.”
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky undertook the mission to honor the people who played such important roles in city history and development because of the feedback he received from the community, he said.
“I originally approached council about it, and I talked to other people in the community about it before I did it to see if people in the community would be in support of honoring Doris Williams on this list,” Roznovsky said. “And so that’s when I took it to city council, and city council approved it and, at the same time, we also had the discussion about naming the police department for P.C. Miller and also naming the council chambers for Alice.”
It meant a lot to the recipients who have spent much of their lives dedicated to the city of Lake Jackson, they said.
“I am very humbled and honored,” Rogers said. “I did my job. I enjoyed serving the citizens in the city and I was really surprised when they said they were going to dedicate the council chambers after me.”
Rogers retired last November and is honored her name will be remembered by the city and future generations, she said.
“I think that’s great,” Rogers said. “I think it will be something … I have a grandson who’s 2 years old and my daughter lives near Austin. And she says. ‘I’m very proud of you, Mama.’ I think that will be something that as he gets older, that we’ll be able to take him and show him and tell him what it represents.”
Williams began as a councilwoman before being elected the first and only female mayor of the city. She had a significant role in acquiring several buildings for the city, including the recreation center and civic center. She pushed for the half-cent tax for the city and made paying for new structures obtainable. Now the half-cent tax is a huge part of the city’s budget for spending.
She was stunned the city would want to honor her in such a way, she said.
“I’m happy that my name was attached to the civic center because I’ve always been so proud of that project,” Williams said. “And all of my family has been by the civic center and have seen my picture. They see my name going up on that billboard, and they are so proud of me. But more than that, people — the citizens of the city — have called and congratulated me and are just so happy for me. At my age, it’s so appreciated, all of the compliments I’ve got about the naming. It’s just like kind of a dream that’s out there.”
Miller’s sentiments were much the same.
“I’m honored, and I’m glad they did this before I died,” he said at his dedication ceremony. “Mostly, I think about my great-great-grandbabies, and I think about them, and one day they will realize that name up there is mine. Now I hope they’re here on tour and not something else. But that gives me a warm feeling. As long as that name is up, it is like I’m still around.”
One of the longest-serving chiefs, in 1979 Miller was the first Lake Jackson officer and second in Brazoria County to go to the FBI Academy in 1979. The following year, he became the department’s first detective lieutenant before being promoted to chief Jan. 15, 1982.
Before he retired Jan. 1, 1999, he created a second command position, expanded dispatch, added to the police building and introduced the first computers to the department.
The city doesn’t have any new building dedications in the works, but they are not opposed to residents nominating people they deem worthy of being honored, Roznovsky said.
“We don’t have anything in mind that I’m aware of right now, but we’re always interested in hearing from the public on if there’s somebody that we need to recognize in some way. It could be the naming of a building in the city or park,” he said.
The nomination would need to be appropriate and meaningful, such as the connections Williams, Rogers and Miller have to their respective spaces, Roznovsky said.
“It’s just one way to really show our appreciation to what these individuals contributed to our community in their roles. I mean, sitting on city council or being a mayor, it’s kind of a thankless position,” he said.
