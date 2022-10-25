FREEPORT — The city’s wards must be redrawn.
That was the conclusion of the law firm of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta, which the city hired to check on the state of the voting areas after members of the Bridge Harbor neighborhood raised concerns about the existing boundaries.
Following a decision to have the districts checked for changes in population, the firm said the city has fallen out of the line of demarcation that requires them to adjust the districts to ensure residents are equally represented under the law.
Sydney Falk Jr. presented the firm’s initial assessment to City Council during last week’s meeting, showing the current population and racial demographic makeup of the city based on census information.
Districts being of roughly equal population was the most important legal principle in the redrawing process, due to how courts had interpreted the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Falk said. Other factors that come into play include the demographic information.
“The Federal Voting Rights Act in section two has in it a commandment that you may not discriminate against protected minority groups in any election practice, and that includes redistricting, so we will pay attention to that principle as well,” Falk said. “And finally, there is a series of cases — the Supreme Court case Shaw v. Reno in the ’90s, that said while you must pay attention to race when you’re drawing districts, for instance in order to satisfy the Federal Voting Right Act requirements, you are limited in how much you may make race the predominant factor when drawing a district for a plan.”
Courts have set a maximum 10 percent variance between the most and least populous wards, a standard which Freeport currently does not meet. Ward A had lost population and was listed at about 10 percent underrepresented, while Ward B was up over 5 percent, creating a 16.3 percent deviation in the most and least populated districts.
Bickerstaff recommends certain tactics in redrawing maps to try to make the process clear and legally airtight. Among these are keeping the wards geographically contiguous where possible, taking county voting precincts into account, using present landmarks as boundaries and starting with current maps and adjusting them to massage the lines to keep as many people in continuity as possible, Falk said.
“Begin with the districts that you already have,” he said. “That’s not just a matter of convenience, it’s also sensitive to the voting populace who is used to those districts and doesn’t want to see a lot of change if it can be avoided.”
A schedule was drawn up for the council which incorporates a special meeting Wednesday in order to begin the redrawing process. Should a second session be required, the date of Nov. 21 was proposed, followed by a public hearing at the Dec. 5 meeting and adoption Dec. 19, should the timeline play out on schedule.
Freeport residents were nominated to serve on a Citizens Advisory Committee for the redistricting effort, with each councilman appointing one member.
In other business, a decision was made to add Juneteenth — designated in 2021 as a federal holiday — to the city’s personnel policy as a day off. In the same action, the council made the decision to promote an event during Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, in order to pay homage to the city’s Hispanic population.
The council also put a last stamp on the first Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone of the city that they had previously approved with a vote on the final project and financing plan.
