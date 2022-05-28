Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Shakespeare and Voice Workshop with John Feltch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts & Sciences 400 College Drive, Clute. $20 adults, $15 for students age 16 through college. Call 979-265-7661.
An Evening with Master Actor John Feltch: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Feltch, whose stage appearances include Broadway, off-Broadway and Houston’s Alley Theatre for over 11 years as a resident artist, will explore the continuing history and importance of Shakespearean performances for today’s audiences. Free, but space is limited. RSVP at www.ljhistory.org or call 979-297-1570.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Hosted by Brazosport Center Stages, Contact Callie Ayers at 979-997-2983 or cayers@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Fight Like A Girl Self Defense Class: 2 p.m. at School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team Lake Jackson, 425 This Way St., Lake Jackson. Call 210-769-6225.
Intuitive Herbalism: Noon to 2 p.m. at Mad’s Place, 418 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Teaching the concept of using intuition when working with herbs. Call Miranda at 979-266-9754
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Bingo: Noon at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Public welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market. Call 979-297-8001.
Monday
Sport Drink Donation Drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Collecting cases of Powerade, Gatorade and other sports drinks for Texas National Guard troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border. Drive through and drop off. Monetary donations also accepted. Call 979-236-6861 or visit militarymomsandwives.org.
Memorial Day Cemetery Services: 8 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, 8:20 a.m. at Restful Peace Cemetery in Brazoria, 8:40 a.m. at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, 9 a.m. at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, 9:30 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, 9:45 a.m. at McGrew Cemetery in Sweeny, 10:15 a.m. at Morris Cemetery in Danciger, 10:30 a.m. at Brown Cemetery in Danciger, and 10:50 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger. Presented by West Brazos VFW Post 8551. Public invited to honor deceased veterans. Call 979-236-3248.
Free veterans family breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lodge No. 5, 313 Jackson St. West Columbia. Call 979-345-3929.
Memorial Day Ceremony: 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 219 Veterans Park Drive, West Columbia. Presented by the American Legion, Mattson-Ringgold Post 503. All ages welcome. Speaker will be Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. Pavers to be installed and dedicated. Call Sandy Weems at 979-313-8611.
Tuesday
Sport Drink Donation Drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Collecting cases of Powerade, Gatorade and other sports drinks for Texas National Guard troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border. Drive through and drop off. Monetary donations also accepted. Call 979-236-6861 or visit militarymomsandwives.org.
Sea Center Texas Life in the Intertidal Zone: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Call 979-798-2372.
The Rose Mobile Mammography Screenings: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Register at www.therose.org/mobile and enter code BCFAS. Call 281-464-5136.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Shakespeare’s Skies.” Explore Shakespeare’s view of the night sky. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, at 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
West Columbia Adult Book Club: 3 to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
West Columbia Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
Freeport Preschool Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Lake Jackson Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazosport Art League Studio in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members or $75 non members monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Wednesday
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
