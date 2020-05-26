SWEENY — Whether there is rain, shine or a pandemic, nothing can stop the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 from celebrating the lives of their fellow servicemen and women, Cmdr. Glenn James said.
“We have to remember our veterans,” James said. “I don’t care if it’s pouring rain or if there is COVID-19, we were going to honor all of our veterans.”
Post members knew their fallen comrades fought through weather and disease, giving them more than enough reasons to honor them collectively, James said.
“We were still going do it even if we had to stand several feet apart, but we we’re still going to honor our veterans,” James said. “They deserve that. We will continue doing it and we are not going to stop.”
In the post’s annual Memorial Day tradition, James and others toured each of the West of the Brazos cemeteries.
From West Columbia to Danciger, the post decorated the grave sites of military veterans, honoring the sacrifices they made.
Decorations included a wreath with flowers, each with its own special meaning.
The wreath is a “symbol of remembrance” with white flowers for “purity,” red for remembrance of the “heroic dead” and blue representing “life everlasting,” James said.
They also planted Small American flags in front of each site to remember the reasoning for their sacrifices.
“We give our lives for this country,” post member Jerry Garcia said. “We wouldn’t be where we are at if we didn’t believe in ourselves to fight for this country.”
Garcia, a U.S Army Airborne and Vietnam War veteran, is always proud to pay his tributes.
“I think it should be done a whole lot more,” Garcia said. “We do that in respect. That pretty much says it all. They died on the battlefield fighting for our country.”
Garcia honors those no longer here but does not celebrate Memorial Day as a joyous occasion.
“You honor the men and women who sacrificed for this country, that’s the true meaning of Memorial Day,” Garcia said. “I’ve had a lot of people come up to me asking me ‘why are people partying and drinking.’ It’s not about us. It’s about honoring the people who died and sacrificed for this country.”
James agreed that Monday was a somber day for remembrance.
