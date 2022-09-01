Bill Yates can trace his Texas ancestry to before its statehood. Wednesday he traced another piece of Texas history from a boat.
The vice president of Sons of the Republic of Texas Stephen F. Austin Chapter 6 watched from an escort vessel as the Battleship Texas made a 50-mile journey from its longtime home in La Porte to dry dock in Galveston for much-needed repairs.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing to do for the Sons of the Republic of Texas. We feel that we are representing Texas today,” Yates said. “The USS Texas is a historic move for the ship because it will go to a new home. It won’t go back to the old area over by the San Jacinto Monument.”
The ship hasn’t garnered the attention and attendance hoped for, leaving its fate after the repairs are finished uncertain — though it won’t return to the monument site. Its history makes it worth preserving, Yates said.
“It’s been there since 1948. Before that, it was an active duty warship that fought in World War I and World War II,” Yates said. “It was built in 1912 and was in Normandy, and it was in the Pacific.
“They’re moving it because the traffic for it is not that great down in San Jacinto,” he said. “They need about 200,000 people to come on board to maintain it with the funds. No decision has been made whether it’s going to Galveston, Baytown or Beaumont. The ship was taking on water, and a hole needs repairing.”
Sons of the Republic Chapter 6 President Ray Beall hopes the ship finds another home close to Houston.
“I’ve talked to several people, and some said it would be great in Galveston, and some said it would be great in Beaumont because there is more traffic going through there,” he said. “I want it stationed closer to home to me. I’m from Wharton County, so being able to take my grandchildren and see it would be great. The fact we’re out here and can see history being made is great.”
Pat Byler and her brother, Ernest Takacs Jr., whose father was stationed on the USS Texas, felt a connection to the warship as they watched it sail through the Houston Ship Channel to Galveston.
“It’s very emotional for my brother and me to be on this boat because our dad was on the ship USS Texas during World War II,” Byler said. “This is a part of my history because I am a history major, and I do genealogy, and through history and genealogy is how I found out that my dad did all of this stuff.”
Their father was in the Navy for almost seven years. He died when Byler was 11 and never talked about his time in the Navy, she said.
“It’s amazing to be here, and his birthday is on Sept 2, so it’s very coincidental,” she said. “Four years ago, doing genealogy, I found out that USS Texas was a museum and convinced my brother to come to Texas, and we toured it. Then I kept in touch with newsletters, and it said they were doing this.”
Byler has no opinion on where the ship should end up after the repairs, only that it stays open for many to enjoy the history, she said.
“I’m happy they’re going to repair the ship and will continue to keep it open once it is repaired as a museum,” she said. “Wherever they put it, I hope it’s in a large enough city where people can visit it because it’s beautiful.”
As for the future of the 110-year-old ship, Yates hopes it will have a few more centuries ahead of it.
“We hope it’s going to be around as long as the Constitution; we’re hoping it’s going to be here for another 150 or 200 years,” Yates said. “Most of us hope it goes to Galveston, but that remains to be seen.”
