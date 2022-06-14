Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Flag Day Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. $10 lunch and table sponsorship available. Contact Tammy at 979-849-6443 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
“Janet’s Planet”: 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Introducing the wonders of the galaxy in a 45-minute interactive presentation. Admission $5. Call (979) 230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Cooking Well with diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Wristband are limited, passed out 15 minutes prior to program. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. at B-tel, 601 S. Market St. Gym, Brazoria. Contact 979-799-2006 or dennis@btel.com.
Blood Drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Manvel Police Department, 6615 Masters Road, Manvel. Register at giveblood.org code M086. Call Michelle Vela at 281-489-1212.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Seaside With the Savior Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at First Baptist Church-Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Blvd. N. Contact Laura McGlynn 979-265-1111 or lapaws57@yahoo.com.
Wednesday
No Bummer Summer Event: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Celebrating first responders. Free food and games. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Jellyfish Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Hoopla Book Club: 7 p.m. via Zoom. In Conversation with author Andrew Young and Paul Heitsch. Free. Register at bit.ly/39mtQwn.
Manga and More: 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Button making. Call 979-345-3394.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Thursday
HK Jacobs Book Signing: 3 to 5 p.m. at Madeline’s, 221 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. A 1996 Sweeny graduate, Jacobs is a critical care physician and author of the Alex Wilde Series. Call 979-345-6944.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Family Fun Night Scavenger Hunt: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Kids Craft: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Under the Sea.” Call 979-345-3394.
STEM with Pete: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Under the Ocean drawing class: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Railroads, Canals and Rivers: 6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free. Paul Pedisich will explore the evolution of transportation in Brazoria County from the 1830s to 1860s, including the role of money, politics and labor. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 4 office, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Free beach towels for donors. Call 979-345-1130.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center Studio 5, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley Charles at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov.
Friday
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Free Movie in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Showing “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” Free. Call 979-297-4533
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
