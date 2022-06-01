BRAZORIA — Kenjo Kelley is looking to continue paying forward help he received in the past.
The owner of Brazoria’s Kenjo’s Barbecue spread the word he is giving away 50 $100 gift cards.
Who to? People who are experiencing the harsh effects of inflation, record-high gas prices and hard economic times.
“They can reach out to me and tell me who it was (that needed help) and tell me their story and see if they qualified,” Kelley said. “I truly think it helps a lot of people who wouldn’t have food otherwise.”
His attempt to reach out generated such an enthusiastic response he doubled his initial $5,000 pledge.
“There were quite a few people that wrote in with their stories, so I ended up raising it to $10,000,” Kelley said.
That wasn’t the end of it, however. Mark Holian, general manager of Gulf Coast Auto Park, matched the initial offering to take it to $15,000 available for locals in need.
It’s not the first time Kelley has given away food in order to help out his community. Veterans, first responders and locals who went through Hurricane Harvey were recipients of his kindness, welcome to stop in for a free meal anytime in the aftermath.
“We try to give back as much as possible. We’ve had a lot of mishaps in Brazoria County over the last few years,” he said, then corrected himself. “Over the last five years, actually. From Harvey to the flood before Harvey, the pandemic and now we have inflation.
“There’s a lot of tough times ahead of us, I believe.”
Kelley succeeded due to a combination of grit, quality food and, as he puts it, “a lot of long hours.”
“It’s not easy,” he said. “If you want to have something — anything that’s successful, you’ve got to put in a lot of work.”
Because of those long hours, Kenjo’s Barbecue, which started in February 2013, is a fixture in the area now, even branching out to start a corresponding food truck that travels the county. But that wasn’t always the case, and that’s why Kelley decided he needs to be a person who helps now that he can.
“I’ve been in that position, so I know coming from that position what it means for people to show up on your doorstep with food or be able to provide that meal for you. I know I’ve been there,” Kelley said. “I know there’s a lot of times that we wouldn’t have ate if it wasn’t for others helping us out.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
