Judge Richard Davis has cruised to victory in his previous elections as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, Place 2 coming into election night. After the final votes were tallied Tuesday night, he appears to have managed to do so again.
Final, unofficial results late Tuesday showed Davis, the Republican nominee, winning with 17, 088 votes, or 59.39 percent of those cast. Democratic challenger Nicole Taylor’s has 10,676 votes for 40.61 percent. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
While neck-and-neck in absentee ballots, Davis had already begun pulling head in early voting, taking just under 59 percent of the vote to Taylor’s 41. As votes were tallied, the margins rose and fell, but appeared to be leaving Davis with a larger margin of victory than the 10 points of his last election.
Davis has had a margin of victory of at least 10 percent in each of his elections that have allowed him to hold his seat for the last dozen years. The Danbury resident served as an alternate municipal judge before that and spent over two decades with Dow Chemical. He also owns his own business.
“I’m never overconfident, but I think that I’m very honored to be elected again for my fourth term and represent the people of Precinct 2 in Brazoria County,” Davis said.
Taylor, a wife and mother who has spent 15 years working for one of Houston’s largest hospital systems, she has gone on to work with nonprofits that focus on children’s issues, as well as housing and healthcare programs.
Taylor could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
Davis will now serve an additional four-year term.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
