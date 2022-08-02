ANGLETON — Workers on the Brazoria County Courthouse expansion project will have farther to travel to reach the job site, but the county won’t make them walk.
An increase in the number of SpawGlass Construction Corp. employees is cutting into the available parking for people needing to access the courthouse, including county workers, jurors and visitors, Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
“It came apparent as our contractors are ranking up that on some of our busier days at the courthouse, especially jury-paneling days, we have parking issues,” Hanks said. “What we’ve seen from the contractors is we have over 100 employee spots on site, and eventually, when the administration and justice center get further along, they’re going to get to approximately 250 employees parking on site, and most of those workers are coming in their own cars. That’s eating one entire parking lot, so that’s not going to work; it’s not really working now at the level they’re at.”
The county’s solution is to have contractors park at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds and take a bus to the courthouse construction site, Hanks said.
The projected cost is $66,750 with $12,138 for maintenance of the bus, according to county documents. The estimate includes providing a 44-passenger bus with a licensed drive on construction workdays through Feb. 1.
The parking issues likely will go on for the next two or three years during construction, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The administrative building should be completed by the end of 2023,” Sebesta said. “Then the next couple of years will be the addition to the ’76 side of the courthouse, plus the rendering of it and the renovations to the West Annex.”
SpawGlass will handle the bus cost in-house and will not exceed the $99,596 expansion project budget, Sebesta said.
“This is to free up parking for jurors or employees or anyone else visiting the courthouse as the construction workers continue to increase,” he said.
Two years ago, Commissioners Court had two blocks of parking lots built, Sebesta said.
“We redid the two parking lots a little over a year ago, and it was 409 spaces. We also have spaces over at our West Annex and have a small parking lot at the museum,” Sebesta said. “We have an entire block of a new parking lot south of the West Annex, we have another full block of parking. Ten years ago, there was basically no parking over there.”
The expansion will include a small parking lot over by the emergency operations center. On the block the administration building is being constructed on, there will be a parking lot added, Sebesta said.
