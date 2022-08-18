Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission $10 or $12 with a box lunch. Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Executive Director Martin Hagne will discuss how it impacts the natural world through its conservation projects and programs. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 4:45 p.m. at 505 N. Main St., Sweeny. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sweeny. Email Aaron Canchola aaron@kastechssg.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $15 plates. Call-in orders for delivery before 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
National Senior Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Fun day of games and lunch. Call 979-415-2600 or 979-258-6728.
Saturday
Day of Remembrance: 11 a.m. remembrance ceremony,. 2:15 p.m. oral histories and scanning at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Share family history through oral interviews, family photos and archiving documents. Call 979-345-4656.
Back To School Family Fair: 1 to 4 p.m. at 1227 Highway 332 (Clyde Cone Realty building), Clute. Free supplies, fire/police safety, blood bank center, art corner, food vendors, pet adoptions. Call Jude Roberson at 979-265-9701.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Drive-thru or dine-in. $15 plates. Call 979-345-4642.
National Senior Citizen Day 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GMZ Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For everyone 55 and older. Men and women hat parade, health screening, photo booth, music entertainment and lunch. Call 713-299-5390.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about migration through the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Teen advisory board: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. First meeting; inviting teens to advise on teen programming. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:15 p.m. at 1227 Highway 332, Clute. Sponsored by Brazosport/Angleton ISD Federation Of Teachers. Contact Jude Roberson 979-265-9701 or ja.robersonft@yahoo.com.
Sunday
160th Church Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400 (Brazos River Road), Freeport. Guests the Rev. Booker T. Randon and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Email Nannie Austin at nanie_austin@yahoo.com.
