Today
No Bummer Summer Event: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Celebrating first responders. Free food and games. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Summer Music Camp 2022: 8:30 a.m. to noon daily through Friday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Columbia Adult Hoopla and Pressreader: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Second Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Ladies Craft Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Boulevard N., Richwood. Call 979-265-1111.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Youth Shakespeare Workshop: 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Association, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-shakespeare-workshop-ages-9-13-tickets- 342375282687. Call 979-297-1570.
Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St.. Contact Veronica Scott 979-548-1877 or vscott@sweenyhospital.org.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Second Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Teen Makers: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12-18. Program: Resin Art. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-233-5271 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Reptiles with Ms. Ruby: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
Father-Daughter Hair-Styling Class: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hester Events Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $10 event will feature stylists from local salons that will teach dads (or others) basic hair-styling techniques to use with their daughters. Call 979-265-8392
Peach Street Night Jams Concert: 6 to 10:30 p.m. at 234 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Featuring Thomas Harris, Dameon Lev, Robert Cline Jr. and Jason James. Free general admission, VIP tickets $60 per night, $100 for both. Call 979-215-3091 or email manager@psfmarket.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program designed to meet people’s spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. This week: Satisfaction, Rolling Stones tribute band. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Food trucks on hand. Call 979-415-2600.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Reptiles With Ruby: Noon at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Peach Street Night Jams Concert: 5 to 10:30 p.m. at 234 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Featuring Tammy Carroll, Matt Mathis, John Prine Tribute, Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers. Free general admission, VIP tickets $60. Call 979-215-3091 or email manager@psfmarket.org.
Trash Mash River Cleanup: 8 a.m. to noon from Salt Water Dam above Highway 35 west of West Columbia to River’s End near the Intracoastal Waterway. Hot dog social to follow at Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Call Justin Hillis at 713-373-1253 or visit www.sanbernarddriver.com.
