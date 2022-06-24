FREEPORT — Almost 200 years of history will be presented during the second Fort Velasco Day celebration at the Freeport Historical Museum.
The Fort Velasco Day Living History event will celebrate the 190th anniversary of the 1832 Battle of Fort Velasco, considered by many historians the unofficial first battle of the Texas Revolution, Museum Curator Wade Dillon said.
“We are going to have around 30 reenactors from across the state on-site to show visitors what life was like during the years leading up to the Texas Revolution,” he said. “All of this coincides with our running exhibit, our Fort Velasco exhibit, that will run until the end of July.”
Activities will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 311 E. Park Ave. in Freeport. The $3 admission charge for children, military and seniors and $5 for adults includes everything in the museum, the children’s learning room, all outdoor activities and the exhibit, Dillon said.
Stephen F. Austin-Munson County Historical Park Director James Glover will start the recreations with an artillery demonstration at 9:30 a.m.
“We get to fire the early show at about 9:30 a.m., and we have another one at about 2 p.m.,” Glover said. “We will be showing a full-scale, 6-pound cannon, similar to some that were used back then. This is a typical gun for the time period, and people can get a hands-on experience.”
The guns are heavier than people expect, with many parts to them and similar to what they would have used in the time period, he said.
Reenactors also will demonstrate how they raised a militia, military drills and rifles of the time were fired.
“We’ll have people teaching visitors how to play period games such as Fara. We’ll also have the Sons of the Republic of Texas and the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and the Lake Jackson Historical Museum,” Dillon said. “They will be in the exhibit hall while most of the living history demonstrations will be out front in Memorial Park.”
There will also be presentations from Chris Kneupper about archaeology sites and Jordan Anderson will discuss how people used to call up militias and train them, Glover said.
“It’s going to be worthwhile, and so the ladies aren’t left out inside, there will be three ladies that will be working on a project called ‘A Dress in a Day,’” Glover said. “A group of them would get together and have a project like that, and they would produce a dress or bonnet that would normally take a week; it’s a neat idea.”
The event allows people to learn the older ways from olden days, Glover said.
“Along with the hands-on nature of this event, being able to see and touch, the Battle of Fort Velasco is a historic event at the mouth of the Brazos,” Dillon said. “You start to see a rise in the personalities that will show through in the Texas Revolution.”
