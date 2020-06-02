SWEENY
Surreal and unfathomable were words expressed by members of the Sweeny High School competition barbecue team, finding out their journey through the state championship would be documented on national television.
For these kids and coaches, cooking barbecue was about more than food. It was about building teamwork and life-lasting memories, coach Chase Pierce said.
As a competitive barbecuer, Pierce enlisted the skills needed to become a successful team.
“I’m proud of them of the hard work they put in,” Pierce said. “The countless weekends they practiced together and being able to teach these kids is exciting for me.”
Since 2017, Pierce’s leadership helped establish Sweeny High School into a winning program, earning regional and state championships, his students said.
“He was a really big impact for us,” Mikaela Schulz said. “We knew a good amount of info before, but he taught us the extra tips.”
The 2017-18 team won the state title and competed in the World Food Competition in Orange Beach, Alabama. Sweeny followed the next year with another trip to state competition.
The long-term success caught the attention of producers in search of young barbecuers. The resulting program can be seen at 11 a.m. Saturday on The Cooking Channel.
“Producers came to the school and interviewed both teams,” FFA Advisor Lauren Prine said. “Our team didn’t know until after state that we would be chosen out of the other teams to be featured on the show.”
Television crews documented the team through the state championship circuit in Burnet.
Known for her award-winning ribs, Schulz admitted to being a little unnerved while she narrated her process step by step for the television crew.
“It wasn’t distracting but it wasn’t normal,” Schulz said.
Teammate Hayley Williams also was stressed but excited at the opportunity.
“I was trying so hard not to mess up,” Williams said. “I had a fun time doing it, though. We had to wait for the camera crew to film before we did anything.”
Gracey Leopold felt uneasy at first but eventually adapted. Leopold had barbecued since her early childhood, learning recipes and techniques from her grandfather.
“It was a lot more nerve-wracking at first,” she said. “I worried about what if they filmed something bad. It wasn’t too bad after we got used to it.”
The strange ordeal was like the team “was always being watched,” team member Emily Norsworthy said.
The team has organized a “watch party” for the premiere. The girls worry about how they will come across in front of a worldwide audience since they haven’t gotten a preview.
“I was nervous but everyone there was super nice,” Schulz said. “I had to send in voice demos so I’m afraid they will make me look bad, but it will probably be OK.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.