ALVIN — A Brazoria County grand jury has indicted a 15-year Shadow Creek High School history teacher for inappropriate behavior with a student.
Joann Karel, 48, of Pearland, faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student, and one count each of sexual assault and criminal episode. She was arrested April 27 after Alvin ISD received an anonymous tip about her having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old boy in her class, according to court documents.
Karel’s trial is set for Feb. 6 in the 239th District Court.
The student told the investigator the relationship began about the end of February to early March after the two began talking over Instagram, the affidavit stated.
Karel drove to the student’s neighborhood to pick him up and take him to a nearby park or her house, where the two would engage in sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.
Some sexual activity also happened in Karel’s classroom after school, the student said, according the arrest affidavit. The boy’s mother also found inappropriate messages in her son’s Instagram account, the document states.
Karel remains free on $20,000.
Also during last week’s grand jury session, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency with a child were handed up against a Lake Jackson man.
The teenager told her mother last month that the man had been sexually abusing them for more than three years, starting when they lived in another county, court records state. The abuse progressed to include inappropriate touching and performing sex acts on the child, according to the affidavit.
His bond information was not available.
A Lake Jackson man’s story that he shot his wife thinking she was an intruder didn’t convince grand jurors, who returned an indictment against him charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury of a family member.
Damon Bailey, 45, of Lake Jackson, shot his 34-year-old wife in the chest at their home May 26, according to the affidavit. Bailey told investigators he heard a noise in the backyard of his home and saw a group of “gang members” armed with “shotguns,” the document states.
Bailey gathered his wife and three children to an upstairs bedroom, and throughout the night heard what he thought were people downstairs “partying” and walking up the stairs, he told police. After he heard the bedroom door handle jiggle more than once, he said, he got his AR-15 rifle and his wife retrieved a revolver for protection, the affidavit reads.
He heard a “clicking” sound as if someone were loading bullets. Bailey hid in the closet and his wife by the bedroom door, and Bailey said he heard a gunshot so fired near the bedroom door, according to his statement. When he said the “exchange” with the unknown people outside wounded his wife, he called 911, according to the affidavit.
Investigators found seven reports to police that said Bailey recklessly fired a handgun inside the residence at people who were not there, according to the affidavit.
Bailey remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond, online records show.
An argument over cheating allegations resulted in a 43-year-old Clute man being indicted after she said he assaulted her, court documents show.
Torrance Johnson is accused of assaulting the woman while she was driving for Insta-cart at about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021, according to the affidavit. Johnson would make deliveries with her, thinking she would cheat on him, she told police.
While driving, the couple passed the woman’s employer, which angered Johnson and he accused her of cheating on him with her boss and a truck driver, according to the affidavit. The woman then pulled into a retail store and Johnson threatened to kill those two men and her, the affidavit states.
Johnson cut her with a knife and left a small scar and a bruise under her chin, and forced her to stay in the car, she told investigators. Johnson eventually left and the girlfriend called Clute police and filed a report.
Johnson remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond.
