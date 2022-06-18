Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Juneteenth Celebration: Noon to 7 p.m. at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road, Angleton. Free food, cornhole tourney, music, parade and other activities. Call Ada Pierre at 832-921-1744 or Charles Johnson at 979-233-4785.
Mims Juneteenth Celebration: 1 to 6 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4783 FM 521, Brazoria. $15 barbecue dinners. Activities include bingo, giant games, cornhole, African bead craft, music, history program and register to vote. Contact mimsjcc@gmail.com, 832-617-1542 or 832-277-3042.
Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. $20 first couple, $5 each additional person. Free photo opportunity and snacks for purchase. Music by DJ Herman Medina. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Call Michelle Medina at 979-481-7160.
Juneteenth Special Event: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. “The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir” book launch celebration and reading with Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell (via Zoom) and Dr. Craig T. Follins. Call 979-864-1519.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. “Dawn of the Space Age” Be immersed with this most accurate historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. Witness their drive, passion and perseverance to explore. A full dome film. $5 adults, $3 children, free to members. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Sweeny Community Library Reopening Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Branch Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Door prizes, scavenger hunt and special displays. Call 979-548-2567.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazoria Teen Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Treasure Hunt: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Adult Book Club and Coloring: 3 to 4 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd, Freeport. Call 979-233-3622.
Brazoria Scavenger Hunt: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Saturday STEM Challenge Cartesian Divers: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. All supplies provided. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Family movie: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Showing “Encanto.” Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Lil’ Wranglers Mutton Bustin’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, $35 entry fee, 4 to 8 years old, 60 inches and under. Call 979-849-6416 or register at bcfa.org.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about bird migration in the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Ruby Johnson at 979-482-0612.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Monday
Concrete and Cranes Vacation Bible School: 9:30 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. For ages 5 to 12. Call 979-297-6469
Senior Citizens Annual Picnic: 10 a.m. to noon at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. In case of rain, event will move to Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. All welcome. Call Diane Crosby at 979-241-3045.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Reptiles With Ruby: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Service Project: 5 p.m. at Pregnancy Help Center, 327 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Fellowship and preparing a H.O.P.E. taco salad meal. Contact Donna at 979-583-7720 or donna.bogema@gmail.com.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members, $75 non members monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
PHC Service Project: 5 p.m. at Pregnancy Help Center, 327 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Cooking Well with Diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Wellness Center, 421 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Free beach towels for donors. Contact 713-299-5390.
