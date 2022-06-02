RICHWOOD — As Richwood nears the end of its Stormwater Master Plan project, the city is hoping a federal grant will assist in continuing to address long-term drainage issues.
A priority is improving Quail Run Drive, a road with known drainage issues Richwood has been working to tackle for some time, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
Residents haven’t seen much progress from the city’s efforts.
“I’ve been here 10 years and it’s been an issue the whole 10 years. Any time it rains it automatically backs up,” Quail Run resident Ralph Hill said. “Depending on how much it rains, it gets to the top of the drainage pothole and it’ll take all day for it to drain. I don’t think they know what they’re doing. Because they spend money fixing two drains that connected and they didn’t fix the issue. They don’t know what they’re looking at, it seems to me like they’re guessing.”
The water on Quail Run Drive is deep enough after heavy rains Barbara Bluejacket wonders whether it is a good idea to drive through it.
It could rain in the morning and hours later still have water on the road, he said.
“There are times I think I probably shouldn’t get out,” she said. “What they do will help, but is it the total answer, no. If they get a grant, I think they should put it where it does the best juice, and I don’t think the city does that.”
Just last week, water still covered sections of Quail Run long after heavy rain had moved through, Custer said. That’s after the city worked to improve the drainage ditches where the road dead-ends.
“Historically, Quail Run has had an issue with standing water,” Custer said. “It’s been thought that it was due to drainage deficiency on the street, but based on engineering, it seems to be an overall drainage capacity issue. One of the things we think can help with that issue is the current drainage project we’re engaged in.”
Public works crews found an immediate problem with a blocked drainage line and worked on it this week, Custer said.
“We did remedy the deficiency, but we still do expect that if water levels get too high in the outfall ditches, it will show itself on Quail Run again,” he said. “It will continue to do so until we improve the overall drainage of the area.”
Issues with Quails Run include the poor condition of main outfall ditches, undersized pass-through culverts under streets, functional deficiencies within retention areas, grade deficiencies in open drainage areas, and silted confined drainage, according to a letter of residents sent out by the city.
The city issued $5 million in bonds for infrastructure work, with $1.5 million dedicated to drainage. Once the current projects are complete, that money will be tapped out with more work still needed on Quail Run, Custer said.
Because of this, the city is hoping to receive about $2 million in federal grant funding being disbursed by the Texas General Land Office, Custer said.
“We will know more about the availability of those funds before the end of the calendar year in December,” he said. “We’re hoping to hear something sooner, but we’re trying not to overpromise anything, we don’t know. This is from the General Land Office, so when they know, we’ll know.”
That area that includes Quail Run, 4 Oaks Street and Briarcreek Street is high on the priority list for rehabilitation of streets and drainage channels, Custer said.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can with what we have currently,” Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said. “We haven’t gotten any word on if we’ll get that yet. We’re all waiting for the update. Fingers crossed that it happens. We rely on the engineering team to let us know what will be the best bang for our buck.”
Bluejacket believes that if the city receives the additional $2 million, it should all be put into Quail Run, she said.
“We are low on the totem pole as far as Richwood,” she said. “We’re not first on the list, but they need to take us into consideration.”
The Storm Water Master Plan included rehabilitation of the west ditch from FM 2004 South to where it intersects Moore Street, a project that began in early May, he said. Work on the east ditch from FM 2004 along the west side for the full length behind the Polk property and on the north side of the Polk property will start next week, he said.
“The hope is that it will increase the overall speed and efficiency at which stormwater runoff exits the city,” Custer said. “If we can do that in the main drainage channels it will have a positive effect on the secondary channels attached to individual streets.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.