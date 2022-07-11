ANGLETON — The Stephen F. Austin-Munson Park monthly History Talks had guests in knots Sunday.
Intern Interpretive Ranger and Navy veteran Roxanne Walkowiak knows just about everything that comes to knots and ropes — or lines, as the Navy calls them. She shared that knowledge with those attending the talk, speaking about the history, the materials, past and present uses, and the process behind the rope making.
“It really hasn't changed from back in the 1820s, because you're still using knots today," Walkowiak said. "I just want to show people that you're still using knots even though you don't think you do, and that's the only thing that's changed is the ropes and how you use it on different items.”
Members of the audience were welcome to speak up throughout the talk and ask questions or add their two cents to the topic. That aspect is why the program is called a history talk, because it's more conversation than lecture.
“I hate lectures. Most everyone does, so that's why it's a talk," historic site manager James Glover said. "It's almost a discussion. So at any point while the speaker is going on, someone could ask questions and we’ll answer them during the talk. You don't have to wait till the end and forget your question, it becomes more of a conversation we want to involve the people.”
To go with the conversation, park representatives offered a very hands-on approach to teaching the process of making rope and tying knots. Walkowiak and other volunteers demonstrated the process of twisting and making rope with a wooden machine hand-built by a volunteer. Then those attended working together to make rope that they could take home.
“You can read anything in a book, but to learn something is much different. The hands-on component is very important,” visitor Pat Jefferys said.
Adding a hands-on aspect to each program is something the rangers have been trying to and will continue to do, Glover said. It's part of the effort to further teach and involve those who attend the talks in the history of the area.
“People learn so much more hands-on, and you can see that in these events,” Glover said. “The programs have been very successful. When people come in, they seem to be interested, and it furthers the mission of the park which is to try to preserve and protect the history of the area.”
