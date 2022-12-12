ANGLETON
County to take up hiring requests
Requests to fill five positions on the Brazoria County Clerk's office, all of which will be vacated around the end of the year or before, will be considered when Brazoria County Commissioners' Court takes up a slew of personnel requests.
The positions in Clerk Joyce Hudman''s office include a lead clerk, which will open at the end of December. There also are multiple positions open in satellite tax offices, and Hudman is requesting to fill one in Angleton and on in Pearland during the county's hiring freeze.
Requests to fill open positions also were submitted by the parks department, library system, engineering department and county treasurer's office.
County leaders also are expected to fill positions on multiple boards and emergency services districts, solicit bids for a records management system and award contracts worth $4.92 million and $1.51 for construction on designated county roads funded by 2016 flood grants through the Texas General Land Office.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in Angleton. A fill agenda is available at brazoriacountytx.gov.
ANGLETON
Hearings set on solar projects
Angleton ISD will host public hearings on a half-dozen solar energy projects seeking tax breaks when the school board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Any action resulting from the public hearings will take place later during the regular meeting of the board.
Trustees also will consider buying new police vehicles and approve a furniture purchase for grades two through eight. Personnel matters will be discussed during closed session, with any action taken during the public session.
The meeting will be at the Angleton ISD Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing Road in Angleton.
ANGLETON
Multiuse development on agenda
A proposed 331-acre development for the Stasny Ranch Property at the intersection of highways 288 and 35 will be discussed during Angleton City Council's next meeting.
The developer proposes dividing the site into 160 acres for industrial use, 27 acres for commercial, 15 acres for multifamily residential and 50 acres residential. The discussion covers four main points: Creating a municipal utility district and moving the property into city limits; approving the development's master plan; the city working to obtain needed right of way for a collector road to Anchor Road; and entering into a tax rebate program with the developer.
Council also will consider launching a petition to being the 145.1-acre Ashland Development east and north of the intersection of Anchor Road/CR 44 and FM 521 into city limits, seeking bids on building an ancillary fire department building and moving forward on a grant application to fund wastewater plant improvements.
A public hearing modifying the zoning code to allow microblading studios and a request from a business seeking to open one also are on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
DANBURY
District to consider hires
Candidates for three teaching positions will be discussed in closed session when the Danbury ISD Board of Trustees meets tonight. The district's multihazard emergency plan also will be covered behind closed doors.
Any action on matters discussed in closed session will take place when the board returns to open session.
The board also will receive a report on its 2021-22 financial audit and consider updating the signers on district accounts.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Danbury Elementary School Library, 2530 CR 208.
FREEPORT
Redistricting could be finalized
After failing to draw a quorum at its regular meeting Dec. 5, the City Council will try again to finalize its redistricting in advance of the special election next year to replace Troy Brimage in Ward D.
The city has been advised by counsel they’ve hired on the matter that the action is required before the end of 2022. The council appeared to be happy with the arrangement at its previous meeting and is expected to finalize the plan tonight.
Another item the council needs to address before year’s end is on the agenda with a grant request through the General Land Office. With a deadline looming, the city is hoping to use the $1.8 million it is expected to receive for water and sewer projects.
The land swap the city is considering with Brazosport ISD is also up for discussion in closed session. Any action will be taken when the council returns to the regular meeting.
The special meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Tax petition scheduled again
After twice submitting botched petitions to the City Council, the resolution for an election regarding Surfside’s tax rate is on the schedule again.
The action has already had an effect on the council as they’re currently cutting infrastructure budget items in the possible event any tax money would have to be returned to landowners. The ongoing scrap over the rate came when the council kept the rate flat after the county raised the city’s appraised land values by more than 47 percent in one year, saying the added money was necessary in order to pay for catastrophic repairs to the water and sewer lines.
In other business, Councilman Jonathan Gerber placed an item on the agenda regarding the possible expansion of the Planning Commission’s duties. There will also be further discussion regarding rental charges for rights of way.
The meeting time is 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
More personnel discussion
Sweeny ISD will continue addressing its staffing needs with discussion over multiple roles, including contractual personnel, district of innovation personnel and assistant principals for the elementary and high school.
Other business includes the consideration of modifying policies due to amendments in the District of Innovation, the approval of the educational planning guide for the next school year and donations from the Carver High School Class of 1966 and the Night in the Spotlight Special Education Classroom.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Hearing set on school finances
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will have a public hearing on its 2022 Schools First report when it meets Tuesday night.
In the regular meeting that follows, the board will consider purchasing new band uniforms for Columbia High School, discuss the recently approved bond program and consider an agreement with Communities in Schools to see grants for an after-school program at Barrow Elementary School.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the district administration building, 520 S. 16th St. in West Columbia.
