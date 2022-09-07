Driver still in hospital after Monday wreck
A 21-year-old Brazoria woman involved in a Labor Day crash remains hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
An oncoming Chevy Tahoe T-boned the woman’s car as she pulled onto Highway 36 from South Velasco Boulevard in Freeport about 5:50 p.m. Monday, Freeport Police Sgt. Cory Brinkman said. It appears the woman did not see the Tahoe coming, he said.
The woman went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she remained Wednesday afternoon. Her two children in the car with her, a 2-year-old and an infant 5 or 6 months old also went to the hospital; one was released Tuesday while the other is stable and undergoing observation for a possible head injury, Brinkman said.
A Houston family of two adults and three children were in the Tahoe. The woman went with a family member to the hospital with minor injuries and was released, Brinkman said.
Sentencing for threats to VA clinic pushed back
A 33-year-old Army veteran will be sentenced Dec. 12 after pleading guilty to threatening the Lake Jackson VA clinic, court records show.
Mark Williams Jr. entered his plea June 12 in U.S. District Court in Houston. His sentencing had been set for Tuesday but was rescheduled at his request, Case Manager Byron Thomas said.
Williams admitted to making threats to employees in the Lake Jackson clinic by phone from July to October 2021, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also made threatening calls to the White House VA Hotline and Veterans Crisis Line, a news release states.
Williams is facing up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He is free on a $50,000 bond until the hearing, with the stipulation he receives a mental health assessment and care in the interim, the release said.
Courthouse mural preservation continues
A preservation team at the Brazoria County Museum in Angleton has been working to preserve a 4-by-4-foot map mural discovered in April during renovations, protecting it while work continues on the building.
A professional conservator assessed the entire wall on which the mural is painted, stabilized it and fixed the peeling paint, said Bruce Taylor-Hille, interpreter manager for the preservation of the old courthouse. The conservator also put some sealing coats on the mural and covered it with a screen.
The hand-painted mural is an early political map of Southeast Texas counties that had been covered by plaster. It dates to about 1920.
“We have determined that it is related to the short-wave radio tower that used to sit on the building as part of the county emergency management system that would link different counties in the southeastern area,” Taylor-Hille said. “It’s a key code for the different service districts. It shows cities and districts across the service sector.”
The team does not know anything about that system, but plans to investigate it, he said.
When the renovation work is done in October, final work to restore the mural will be done, Taylor-Hille said. It should be ready for public viewing in November, he said.
