A week after Rockey Joe Gibson saw his event center consumed by fire, he is wasting no time raising it from the ashes.
“Within the next week, I’m going to start driving pylons into the ground and try to rebuild it,” Gibson said.
His daughter, Michelle Gibson Yarnall, started a Facebook page — Rockey’s Special events center fire benefit — to keep the community updated on what the family is doing as well as raise money toward rebuilding. A January fundraiser also is being targeted.
“We had a planning meeting last night and we had quite a few people come that were interested in helping out so we’ve got a lot of ideas,” she said Wednesday.
Sweeny administrator accepts permanent role
After starting the year as an assistant principal for Sweeny High School, Matthew Way stepped into an interim role as the principal of the elementary school earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees made that change official after Way put in an application for the position.
“I’m excited to be back around faculty and staff that I worked with whenever I started teaching. It’s great to be back with what feels like family, to be honest with you, in a lot of ways,” Way said. “And the students, because I was only away for a year, so I get to see the awesome smiling faces of the students I taught in the STEAM lab and all the hugs and it’s way different than high school. It’s a different world.”
While Way has moved to the elementary school, his old position has been filled temporarily by longtime educator David Smothers, the school’s director of Career and Technical Education.
The district announced it would form a committee to attempt to fill vacant positions within its three schools.
Weems Mansion fire under investigation
Investigators are waiting for the results of water tests to determine if illegal waste dumping might have been taking place at the Weems Mansion in West Columbia.
The possible dumping surfaced during an investigation into a Sept. 29 fire on the property in the 1600 block of South Columbia Drive at Highway 36, West Columbia Fire Lt. Ashley Baker said.
“One of our officers did obtain a search warrant from the property and executed it a search warrant there,” Baker said. “We haven’t filed charges against anybody. They were obtaining samples from something that was being dumped into Bell Creek.”
