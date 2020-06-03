They “just knew.”
Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne announced her retirement Tuesday afternoon after two decades as the county’s top prosecutor, calling it “probably the toughest decision of her life.”
She made her decision public less than 24 hours after her husband, Bill Yenne, told Lake Jackson City Council he will retire as city manager Aug. 31.
Jeri Yenne’s last day will be Sept. 30, then Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint a replacement to serve the two years remaining on her term. The decision wasn’t an easy one, she said, “because people depend on me and I want to be there for them.”
She respects Abbott and his decisions and only hopes that her replacement will love the county as much as she does and “agonize every day to do what is fair, honest and right for the people,” Jeri Yenne said.
“Jeri Yenne is the hardest-working, most dedicated public servant that I have ever encountered at any level of government,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “She has always served with honesty and integrity. Brazoria County is a better place because of her.”
Both Yennes said they don’t have any specific plans for retirement, but knew it was time.
“I stayed because I’ve known that I’ve been able, for this length of time, to help people,” Jeri Yenne said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a reminder that nobody knows how long they have, and of what is important, Jeri Yenne said.
“I think this is a good time to entrust what the Lord and what my wonderful staff throughout the years, what we’ve built together,” she said.
For Bill Yenne, there was no specific event that made him decide his retirement, besides the numerous natural disasters that cause stress and health problems, he said.
“I don’t know if there’s a ‘why now’ … Mr. Mac said you would just know,” Bill Yenne said, referring to Lake Jackson’s longtime city manager, A.A. “Mac” MacLean. Yenne served as the assistant city manager until he took over upon MacLean’s retirement in 1991.
MacLean and Yenne had 64 combined years of city manager experience.
“Bill Yenne has done something that very few city managers can say — he did not get fired,” Sebesta said. “Most city managers have been fired at some point in their career.”
That speaks to his professionalism and his ability to take care of business, Sebesta said.
Jeri Yenne became an assistant district attorney 32 years ago before being elected district attorney in 1999.
“Throughout the years as District Attorney, I have worked to ensure that justice is done, crime victims are protected, the public is safe and that no innocent person is convicted of a crime,” Yenne said in a letter to Brazoria County residents Tuesday. “The time has now come for me to pass this responsibility to someone else.”
This is a good time for transition, she said.
“We’ve worked hard to get this office in good shape,” Jeri Yenne said. “I want to be able to hand it and transition it to someone who loves this county as much as I do.”
The couple doesn’t know what their next chapter will be, but Jeri Yenne said she will stay busy.
“I can’t think of anything worse than doing nothing,” she said.
Bill Yenne looks forward to being out of “the pressure cooker,” he said.
“You just know in your heart of hearts, it’s time to go,” Bill Yenne said.
