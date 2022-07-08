ANGLETON — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is looking for patterns in order to prevent childhood deaths.
The service is expanding its Child Fatality Review Team Program to Brazoria County in order to see where improvements can be made regarding a subject most people don’t even like to imagine.
“What we’re trying to do is gather information so that we can prevent childhood deaths,” said Shana Kutac, an extension agent specializing in family and county health. “We could do it by ZIP code, we could do it by city, but by finding out how these children are dying — last year we had 40 in Brazoria County — we could find out maybe it’s drowning prevention that we need to be looking at in Brazoria County. Maybe it’s motor vehicle safety we need to be looking at.”
The data will be important in pinpointing what areas need more attention.That means diving into big-picture data and using various experts to see what is driving child mortality in Brazoria County. Kutac is currently looking for volunteers with that expertise.
Some of the people they are recruiting are parents, day care workers, educators, first responders and members of nonprofits who can sift through the information to see what others might miss.
“We need people on our team with a medical expertise, so any nurses, doctors or anybody that can read a medical report, we’re going to need them on our team,” Kutac said. “We’re open to anybody who’s interested in educating and preventing childhood deaths.”
People with knowledge of child development are also being sought, but she says a diverse committee will help ensure they don’t miss anything as they expose, identify and eliminate the patterns in question.
Once the committee is formed, they will receive data from the state office for the past year and every year going forward. They hope that information will help them quickly affect the number into a downward trend.
Kutac is the founding member of the Brazoria County Team, picking up the baton locally for a state program through the Department of Family and Protective Services. While the program isn’t mandated, it is recommended and Brazoria was one of the largest counties in Texas without one.
“I had never heard of it before. I was at a training and they were talking about it, and I recognized it as what we do with AgriLife. We’re all about education and training people and making lives better,” Kutac said. “I thought, ‘That’s perfect. Let me find out who’s in charge of the Brazoria County team, and I’ll hop on and join in.’”
What she didn’t realize is that there wasn’t one, yet.
“So the lady from the state office was like, ‘Hey, do you want to take this on?’ So I’m new to this position also and don’t have a ton of contacts.”
That’s why Kutac is reaching out to find people, saying she’s starting from scratch.
“It’s all about preventing future deaths and educating caregivers and parents on what we can do to prevent them,” Kutac said.
The team will meet every other month at noon Tuesdays. Those interested can call Kutac at 979-864-1558. Members will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and pass a background check due to the sensitive nature of the information they will be handling.
