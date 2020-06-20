LAKE JACKSON — Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the day the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in Texas. Locally, some decided to use the day to bring a voice to something that usually isn’t spoken out about in Brazoria County, a participant said.
“While we may not have the same rates of police violence, it’s still really important to acknowledge it and to make sure victims of it do get justice,” Areli Sarabia said.
Sarabia, Tyra Williams and Isaac Green are all part of the newly formed Pen2Paper Collective, and through selling T-shirts, they hope to donate to the GoFundMe accounts of police violence victims who haven’t reached their goals, Sarabia said.
“George Floyd’s GoFundMe has already reached its goal so we’re probably gonna give to Breonna Taylor’s, Ahmaud Arbery’s and a couple others,” she said.
The Juneteenth march was a collective idea between the three of them, Williams said.
“Once we saw how people were organizing, we decided if we could get a collective group of people from our county — or at least that starts here in this area,” Sarabia said. “It really just started out of the need of seeing people who need help and wanting to be that person who actually changes it.”
Roughly 100 participants gathered near the pavilion at MacLean Park and marched to city hall via Lake Road and Oak Drive on Friday afternoon.
Many carried signs with slogans like “Be the change” and “Ignorance is bliss to the majority, but ignorance is death to the minority,” and chanted while they walked, letting their voices be heard against police brutality.
Once they reached city hall, they gathered in a circle, and Green addressed the group, imploring them to “let this movement spread like the coronavirus.”
“This is not just a trend,” Green said. “This is something that we got to keep going with. I don’t want to see this die down in the next three months or so — I just want this to keep going and bring equality down here to Brazoria County. I speak for everybody all over the world, and Brazoria County too.”
Green thanked the Lake Jackson Police Department, which they partnered with to ensure they would be allowed to assemble, Sarabia said.
“They were willing to help and willing to let us put it on,” she said. “They seemed like they were pretty excited about it, too.”
As a collective group, Pen2Paper hopes to continue doing events similar to the Juneteenth march, depending on what other things they see that need to be addressed within the community, Sarabia said.
“We don’t know exactly how many events we’ll be doing or when the next one will be,” she said.
Lake Jackson resident Laura Jones joined the Juneteenth march in support of equality, she said.
“I am here to show that the statues coming down and equality and skin — this has got to change,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.